Interim superintendent vacancy attracts heavy interest in Philomath

The Philomath School Board’s fast-paced search for an interim superintendent continues with interviews expected to occur next week.
The job posting for the position closed Friday and a 15-person screening committee, which included board members, school personnel and community volunteers, spent the weekend looking through 28 applications.
Search consultant Greg McKenzie said that level of interest in the job could be seen as good news and bad news.
“The fact is we have 28 applications that we have to review and consider, which is more than we expected,” McKenzie said during a Saturday morning meeting. “The good news is there are several good candidates in there. The bad news is there’s a lot of them, which probably means it’s going to take more time than we originally anticipated.”
Susan Halliday, who is the principal at Philomath and Blodgett elementary schools, agreed to serve the district as acting superintendent until an interim is hired for the 2020-21 academic year. Philip “Buzz” Brazeau served in that role for 2019-20 and left the position earlier this month for health reasons.
The screening committee members completed their work virtually with online access to the candidates’ applications. The board planned to meet Monday to narrow the field and determine who they want to interview.
During a July 13 meeting, the board adjusted its hiring process timeline to conduct first interviews in the July 27-30 time frame. Two board members were to be unavailable for a couple of those days and so some flexibility with the calendar was worked in to make sure there would be a quorum.
After the first round of interviews are completed, McKenzie then steps in for a debriefing.
McKenzie, who is a consultant with NextUp Leadership and handling the search jointly with the Oregon School Boards Association, told the board that lengthening the process a bit more doesn’t hurt since Halliday was installed as the acting superintendent.
“With the tight timetable that we had proposed, there was a lot of pressure to be sure we had someone in the superintendent’s seat quickly and fortunately Susan has filled that position for now so it takes a little bit of the pressure immediately off,” he said. “We still need to do it quickly, but we don’t have that urgency that we had before.”
Final interviews are currently scheduled for Aug. 3 with the position to begin approximately Aug. 15.
Another topic that needed to be settled at the July 13 meeting involved the salary range that Philomath intends to pay. The job posting did not include a salary range, only that the district would “offer a competitive salary based on similar-sized districts” and depending on experience.
McKenzie shared superintendent base salaries at eight other school districts that are close in size to Philomath and those ranged from $111,000 for 1,600 students at Brookings-Harbor to $152,000 for 1,600 students at Seaside. Philomath has roughly 1,650 students and paid Brazeau $125,000 as a base salary this past academic year — the second-lowest among the districts McKenzie mentioned.
Another school district currently searching for an interim superintendent under similar circumstances, Corbett, has 1,200 students with a base salary range of $124,000 to $139,000.
Wanting to increase the odds of attracting top candidates for a position that will oversee a school district during a challenging academic year, the board opted to set the annual salary range at $125,000 to $135,000 with that to be prorated based on the start date.
