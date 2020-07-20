Interim superintendent vacancy attracts heavy interest in Philomath

During a July 13 meeting, the board adjusted its hiring process timeline to conduct first interviews in the July 27-30 time frame. Two board members were to be unavailable for a couple of those days and so some flexibility with the calendar was worked in to make sure there would be a quorum.

After the first round of interviews are completed, McKenzie then steps in for a debriefing.

McKenzie, who is a consultant with NextUp Leadership and handling the search jointly with the Oregon School Boards Association, told the board that lengthening the process a bit more doesn’t hurt since Halliday was installed as the acting superintendent.

“With the tight timetable that we had proposed, there was a lot of pressure to be sure we had someone in the superintendent’s seat quickly and fortunately Susan has filled that position for now so it takes a little bit of the pressure immediately off,” he said. “We still need to do it quickly, but we don’t have that urgency that we had before.”

Final interviews are currently scheduled for Aug. 3 with the position to begin approximately Aug. 15.