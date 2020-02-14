Jaramillo says she won't run again

The primary election will conclude on May 19, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

Commissioner Xan Augerot, who is seeking a second term in Position 2, has filed to run in the Democratic primary. On Friday, Corvallis City Councilor Nancy Wyse became the first candidate to announce plans to seek the Position 3 seat being vacated by Jaramillo, filing to run in the Democratic primary.

Wyse was one of 10 candidates who ran for the Position 1 seat on the board in 2018, finishing second in the balloting for the Democratic nomination to Pat Malone, who went on to win the general election. Malone, a Kings Valley resident, has two years left on his term.

Augerot and Wyse are the only candidates who have filed to run for a Board of Commissioners seat so far, according to Benton County Clerk James Morales.

The last day to file for one of the major party primaries is March 10, Morales added. The filing deadline for the general election is Aug. 25.

The Board of Commissioners is the legislative and policy-making body for Benton County. The commissioners oversee an organization with about 500 employees and an annual budget of roughly $155 million.

The salary for a first-term commissioner is $87,810 a year. Those in their third term or beyond, such as Jaramillo, make $98,351 annually.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0