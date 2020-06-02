Kings Valley to graduate 9 seniors at June 6 ceremony

KINGS VALLEY — Kings Valley Charter School’s Class of 2020’s features nine graduates, including valedictorian Ella Ryan and co-salutatorians Emily Clements and Isabella Simer.
The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at Kings Valley Charter School. Restrictions will be in place with invited guests viewing from their vehicles. Organizers plan to livestream the event for the rest of the community, friends and family.
Jamon Ellingson, KVCS executive director, said 2:30 p.m. was set as the start time but added that the school is "holding on the final decision with weather and ironing out the last few details to make sure we are following the state guidelines."
Ryan and Simer will give student speeches, Ellingson will serve as master of ceremonies and school board chair Sally Lammers will oversee the presentation of diplomas.
The graduating class also includes Amber Belyeu, Beau Blansit, Mike Cowen, Anthony De Mory, Jaide Johnson and Noah King Groh.
The event will feature both live and prerecorded components, Ellingson said.
“We’re just having to get a little more creative this year but I think this is going to be a one-of-a-kind graduation that Kings Valley has never seen before, so we’re excited to bring that to the school,” Ellingson said.
The school will stage the graduation ceremony in the soccer field vicinity of campus. Family members’ vehicles will be parked in designated spots that will be spaced apart. The limited number of people on stage will be 6 feet apart.
Following the ceremony, the graduates will move to the front of the school with vehicles invited to drive by to express their congratulations with a “cheer parade.” Besides those vehicles in attendance, the rest of the community can then join in at that time to cheer on the graduates.
Ryan, the valedictorian, is the daughter of Beth Hoinacki and Adam Ryan. She has been involved in various activities, including three years on the student council. She also performed in last year’s school play, was on the tennis team this past season and a few years ago was part of a coed basketball team. She is graduating with honors and has plans to attend Oregon State University.
Clements, a co-salutatorian, is the daughter of Sara and Mark Clements. She was involved in band and among her honors was a SOAR Award. Clements plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College with dual enrollment at Oregon State University. She will then go on a mission with her church for 18 to 24 months and finish her degree work at OSU.
Simer, a co-salutatorian, is the daughter of Andrew Simer and Jasmine Saavedra. Her school activities included student council, digital media, debate, art and volleyball. Graduating with honors, Simer plans to major in business administration at Oregon State University. After college, she hopes to create and operate a nonprofit organization.
“We’re just having to get a little more creative this year but I think this is going to be a one-of-a-kind graduation that Kings Valley has never seen before, so we’re excited to bring that to the school.”
— Jamon Ellingson, KVCS executive director
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!