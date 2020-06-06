Kings Valley's Class of 2020 ends crazy school year with unique ceremony

Two students gave speeches at the graduation — Ryan, the valedictorian, and Simer, who was one of two salutatorians with Emily Clements.

Ryan spent a portion of her speech on a recognition for her teachers.

“You get up every morning and you still come to school knowing what you’re going to have to face,” Ryan said. “It couldn’t have been particularly easy, but you took the time to teach us even when we weren’t appreciative. I want to tell you now that I respect you, I look up to you and I am so incredibly thankful that I got to learn from all of you.”

In her speech, Simer talked about the issue that has taken over the country over the past couple of weeks.

“One thing that every single teacher at the school taught me is that we all have a voice,” Simer said. “What we choose to do with that voice and the actions that result from them, truly define who we are.”

Simer, who attended KVCS since preschool, followed with inspirational comments about how Americans have united to fight against the injustices that people of color face.