KVCS educators excited about expansion of outdoor classroom programs

The forestry component could involve silviculture — “The actual stewardship of what it is to grow trees,” Barnhart said. “Along with that, we’ll be able to teach kids the support of what it takes to be on a farm. ... to be able to incorporate some small engine mechanics that you would use on a farm every day.”

Typical construction projects — bird houses or fencing — could also be incorporated.

“My big dream is to give kids a 4-H or FFA experience using the pole barn for animal husbandry and allow kids to have that wonderful experience,” said Barnhart, a longtime 4-H leader with one of the largest clubs in Benton County.

Barnhart expressed great excitement for the project because the program will help students connect with animals in a different way.

“Animals bring out different things in people and children and it instills a different work ethic in a child when you are now responsible for somebody else’s care and seeing that,” Barnhart said. “The flip side of that is the care of plants also. If you don’t water that plant, then what happens? So this is really an exciting project for our community.”