KVCS graduate Olivia Hazelton on dean's list at Eastern Mennonite

 EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

Kings Valley Charter School graduate Olivia Hazelton earned spots on the dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University for the spring term.

The dean's List includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade point avearage of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades. Hazelton is majoring in peacebuilding and development.

Hazelton graduated with Kings Valley’s Class of 2018.

Eastern Mennonite is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

