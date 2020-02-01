KVCS students rise to the occasion for 'Kindness Challenge'

KINGS VALLEY — The kindness tunnel appeared to be a big hit.
Forming a long line on the playground leading to a door into the main building, Kings Valley Charter School’s older students provided a fun moment for their younger counterparts. High-fives, fist bumps, joyful shouts and broad smiles highlighted their journey.
“I love the tunnel — I think the tunnel is very cool,” KVCS junior Quinn Mumey said. “From what I’ve heard, the little kids definitely look up to us as role models.”
It was all part of Kings Valley Charter School’s participation in the “Great Kindness Challenge,” a national event that runs from Jan. 27-31 with the goal of empowering students to create a culture of kindness. Students in Philomath also had activities planned for the special week.
“I think it’s a really cool experience,” Mumey said. “It gives a lot of kids the chance to portray their kindness in a sense. It’s giving them an opportunity to show everybody who they really are and show everybody what our school is about. I don’t feel a lot of schools get the opportunity to do that, so having our school be unique in that sense is really, really cool and I’m glad I’m a part of it.”
This is the first year that KVCS had participated in the “Great Kindness Challenge.”
“Melody Castle, she’s our registrar and career adviser for the high school, she came up with the idea and kicked it off,” KVCS Director Jamon Ellingson said. “She made a great plan to make it happen.”
In Jannet Kohanek’s first- and second-grade classroom, students definitely have a firm grasp on kindness. In fact, you might say these youngsters could help their older classmates with the joys and rewards of offering a smile or doing a good deed. It’s a year-round lifestyle among them.
Chatting with her students in the classroom, Kohanek asked her students what happens when they smile at someone.
“They smile back, right; does it start to spread?” she asks. “It’s contagious, right, when we smile at someone?”
In her classroom, telling on students is OK — that is, if they do something kind. If the teacher nods her head, then the child identified as doing something nice gets a cotton ball and they put in a jar.
You have free articles remaining.
“When the jar’s full, we have a party,” Kohanek said.
Students started the special week with an assembly with teachers and staff wearing “Kindness Matters” shirts. One activity that appeared to be popular was rocks that had been painted by students and hidden around campus.
“All week long, the kids have been finding the little rocks,” administrative assistant and elementary registrar Jennie Wilder said. “We’re trying to show them that if you re-hide them instead of putting them in your own pocket, that’s kindness.”
Special-themed days were arranged during the week, including the opportunity to wear a super hero costume. Ellingson dressed as Superman alter ego Clark Kent.
Also during the week, students kept track of a checklist that included all types of ways to be kind to others.
“We talked about those at our assembly at the beginning of the week and went over them,” Ellingson said. “I’ve had kids coming up to me checking off things that are on the list.”
Then there’s the “Constellation of Kindness,” a wall display that identifies good deeds and kind acts from students.
A sampling of notes: “I made Mr. Coe laugh. ... Helping my teacher with a needed task. ... I tied someone’s shoe. ... Giving a person a high-five and saying ‘nice job.’ ... Smiling at 25 people. ... I offered my coat to the girl walking Zoe; the girl was cold.”
In a world that for children has become more intimate with social media, not-so-kind comments can impact someone personally.
“Taking a moment to unplug and be face-to-face and just be respectful and nice to people is definitely one of those things that I don’t feel a lot of schools do,” Mumey said. “Having students constantly participate in that is kind of a recharge in a sense. It feels good ... it’s a good reset.”
In a small K-12 school — Ellingson said enrollment fluctuates between 204 and 207 — the high school and middle school students will overlap with the elementary school students. The student-lined tunnel provided moments over the week to work on the kindness culture.
“It is super cute,” Wilder said. “The smiles on the little kids’ faces are precious.”