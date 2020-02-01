KVCS students rise to the occasion for 'Kindness Challenge'

“Melody Castle, she’s our registrar and career adviser for the high school, she came up with the idea and kicked it off,” KVCS Director Jamon Ellingson said. “She made a great plan to make it happen.”

In Jannet Kohanek’s first- and second-grade classroom, students definitely have a firm grasp on kindness. In fact, you might say these youngsters could help their older classmates with the joys and rewards of offering a smile or doing a good deed. It’s a year-round lifestyle among them.

Chatting with her students in the classroom, Kohanek asked her students what happens when they smile at someone.

“They smile back, right; does it start to spread?” she asks. “It’s contagious, right, when we smile at someone?”

In her classroom, telling on students is OK — that is, if they do something kind. If the teacher nods her head, then the child identified as doing something nice gets a cotton ball and they put in a jar.

“When the jar’s full, we have a party,” Kohanek said.

Students started the special week with an assembly with teachers and staff wearing “Kindness Matters” shirts. One activity that appeared to be popular was rocks that had been painted by students and hidden around campus.