Learning alongside nature: Children dictate lessons at Philomath outdoor school

For example, a lot has been learned about the plants that can be found in their outdoor environment at the rodeo grounds.

“The kids can name up to nine different plants just here on the property without being told or really pointed in the right direction. They know what they look like,” Basher said.

The educators have also learned about creating relationships with their students on a very individual level.

“Beyond just the scope of typical child development, you’re really learning with the kids as to what it is, the amount of time they need, what they need and the support they need to really thrive and be successful,” Basher said. “And in doing that, you get a different relationship with our children here than what you might find in a typical preschool.”

Basher said they can see a timeline with the students’ growth, a shift that they see in the kids as their comfort level grows over time.

“This one here — he’s an extremely talented and persistent child,” Basher said as one of her students, Ike, walked up. “He’s been here for months and in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen this explosion of enthusiasm and willingness to participate with his friends than he had prior.”