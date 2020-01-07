Legend Club adds 26th member with Dennis Gibson

Gathering together at his home with friends and family, Dennis Gibson prepared to celebrate a daughter’s 40th birthday.
Gary and Diane Cox had made the trip down but that wasn’t unusual — they visit and often stay over. Denny and Sue Bennett were also on hand but that’s not unusual either since their oldest son married Gibson’s middle daughter to go along with a friendship that has been intact for many years.
During the birthday party, Gibson learned about the gathering’s second purpose when he was handed a piece of paper that featured a letter from Steve Bennett. Gibson read it to himself to learn that the Legend Club — Cox and Denny Bennett are among its membership — wanted to induct him as a way to recognize his contributions to Philomath student-athletes.
“It was a complete shock and surprise,” said Gibson, who turned 60 just this week. “It’s a pretty cool feeling — I know what a lot of those other guys have done over the years and I think they’ve done a hell of a lot more than me.”
The induction ceremony occurred during halftime of a Dec. 27 boys basketball game against Crescent Valley. Gibson became the 26th inductee into the group. A club committee comes up with inductees each year with selection criteria that revolves around those who provide strong support to Philomath athletics.
Steve Bennett, who established the Legend Club in 2011, led the halftime presentation. In addition to Denny Bennett and Cox, several other club members were also on hand. All three of Cox’s daughters — Jackie, Becky and Nicki — and their families were there to celebrate as well. Among his seven grandchildren is Dillon Olsen, who plays on the PHS basketball team.
Gibson’s roots go back to Missouri but during childhood, his family relocated to the Willamette Valley. In the early 1970s, the family ended up settling in Philomath and Gibson attended local schools from the sixth grade onward until graduating with the Class of 1978. His wife, Sharon, graduated with the same class.
Through the years, Gibson’s work took him in and out of town but he eventually established Dennis Gibson Construction. In Philomath, he has regularly contributed to the schools and community with his work.
A longtime member of the Philomath Booster Club, Gibson helped as one of the original organizers of the Warrior Scramble — a fundraiser golf tournament — along with co-chairing the club’s auction.
Through his work, however, a major portion of his contributions have come through various projects. Just this past year, Gibson worked on track and field upgrades as well as helping with the Clemens Primary School pedal track.
In the past, he’s worked on local baseball, softball and football fields — including the new storage building that went up near Clemens Field. He’s also done work on the cross-country course.
“It started way back when Paul Mariman was still around — that was the initiation of it — to help him with the cross-country course,” Gibson said about his first involvement. “After that, once you’re in, it’s tough to get out.”
Gibson even found himself in classrooms years ago when he served as a Career Fair speaker. His advice for students?
“Work hard and enjoy what you do,” he said. “If you don’t enjoy what you do, find something else.”
Beyond the school district boundaries, Gibson has helped a little with Philomath Youth Activities Club projects and when needed, has assisted with snow removal for local businesses.
As the Dec. 27 induction ceremony wrapped up, Cox walked over to help Gibson into his Legend Club “letterman’s-style” jacket and Denny Bennett handed him a special shirt. As a member, he also received a lifetime pass to all PHS athletics, including reserved seating for basketball games.
Said Gibson, “Having Denny and Gary there for that, that made it even better.”