Legend Club adds 26th member with Dennis Gibson

Steve Bennett, who established the Legend Club in 2011, led the halftime presentation. In addition to Denny Bennett and Cox, several other club members were also on hand. All three of Cox’s daughters — Jackie, Becky and Nicki — and their families were there to celebrate as well. Among his seven grandchildren is Dillon Olsen, who plays on the PHS basketball team.

Gibson’s roots go back to Missouri but during childhood, his family relocated to the Willamette Valley. In the early 1970s, the family ended up settling in Philomath and Gibson attended local schools from the sixth grade onward until graduating with the Class of 1978. His wife, Sharon, graduated with the same class.

Through the years, Gibson’s work took him in and out of town but he eventually established Dennis Gibson Construction. In Philomath, he has regularly contributed to the schools and community with his work.

A longtime member of the Philomath Booster Club, Gibson helped as one of the original organizers of the Warrior Scramble — a fundraiser golf tournament — along with co-chairing the club’s auction.

Through his work, however, a major portion of his contributions have come through various projects. Just this past year, Gibson worked on track and field upgrades as well as helping with the Clemens Primary School pedal track.