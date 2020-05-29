Legislators will get second chance to quiz state employment officials

Also, 38,000 of the 400,000 claims still remain unprocessed. A processed claim, however, does not mean that the person is receiving benefits.

“I appreciate the new programs you are having to manage, which is difficult,” Holvey said when he closed the meeting Wednesday. “But we still have a lot of people in need … and we need to help people as quickly as possible.”

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, protested the lack of time for direct questioning of the officials in a statement she issued after Wednesday’s meeting. She said she has heard from many who have been unable to get through to someone at the agency.

“The horror stories are endless and have been well documented by the press,” she said. “I am incredibly frustrated that lawmakers were not given an opportunity to ask questions of the department’s leadership.”

Public apology

In her opening statement Wednesday, Erickson offered a public apology.

“We have done a lot. We have accomplished a lot. And yet there is still much more to do,” she said.