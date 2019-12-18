Lehman elected to replace Dark

The third time was the charm for Matt Lehman.
The Philomath resident and regional sales manager for a company that makes surveying and construction equipment had twice before applied to fill openings on the Philomath City Council.
Twice the sitting councilors had chosen others, most recently in August when Ruth Causey was voted on the council to replace Terry Weiss.
Monday night councilors were seeking to replace Marion Dark, who resigned because she moved to Linn County.
This time Lehman triumphed in a three-person race that also included retired appraiser Doug Nelson and Catherine Biscoe of the Philomath Gleaners. Nelson was making his second try for the council, having also applied for Weiss’ spot.
Lehman was a first-ballot winner, earning four of the six votes cast by the councilors and Mayor Eric Niemann. Biscoe received two votes. Lehman will be sworn in at the Jan. 13 meeting.
The vote followed councilor and mayoral interviews of the three candidates, who previously had submitted applications for the councilors and Niemann to review.
Biscoe went first, answering questions about her volunteer work, her work life and her graduation from the Philomath Citizens Academy.
Causey express concerns about a possible “adversarial” relationship between Biscoe, the council and city staff because of her involvement with the group Grow Philomath Sensibly.
Biscoe, who said if elected she would step back from her work with the group, added that she was “not sure why (the group) has such a bad rap. They emphasize citizen involvement and lots of people have served the city from that group.”
Nelson emphasized his commercial real estate background and described himself as “middle of the road” when it comes to how much Philomath will grow. Nelson said a certain level of growth is inevitable.
“Whether you want the community to grow or not, it’s going to grow,” he said.
Nelson also noted that his approach would include “less talk and more action.”
Councilor Doug Edmonds noted that “sometimes there is a lot of talk and not much action at council meetings. How is that going to sit with you?"
“Not well,” Nelson said. “I want to get things done.”
Lehman, who said his previous attempts to win a council seat stemmed from his family's civic-oriented nature, noted the benefits of his two years of service on the city Budget Commission.
“It was a good introduction for me,” he said. “Digging around in the budget was very beneficial to me. I got a lot of insights. It was an eye-opener for me and I absorbed a lot.”
When asked about growth Lehman said “everybody should get a fair shake. Growth is inevitable. It’s just a matter of the grace with which you handle it.”
As a sign of the political tenor of the times Niemann asked all three applicants a variant of the same question on how they might handle criticism.
At the conclusion of the interviews the council went straight to a vote, with no deliberations being held. Given the three-person race and just six individuals voting there was a chance the vote might go to multiple ballots, but Lehman received the required four votes on the first one.
In other action from the council session:
• Councilors unanimously voted to approve the intergovernmental agreement that forms the Mid-Valley Partnership group and establishes its action plan.
Philomath is teaming up with Adair Village, Lebanon, Brownsville, Monroe, Halsey, Harrisburg and Sweet Home in an effort to enhance economic development for smaller, rural cities in the mid-valley.
Philomath was the final city to approve the agreement, which runs for three years.
“This is a good agreement,” said Philomath City Manager Chris Workman, who teamed up with city managers of the other towns on the IGA, “There are no strings attached and no financial contributions required.”
Workman said the agreement will answer the question of “what can we do regionally to support one another?”
Councilor Doug Edmonds asked Workman about possible downsides of joining the group.
“We give up a little bit of authority,” Workman said, “but that’s the nature of economic development. Maybe Lebanon or Sweet Home also wants a company that we are going after. Someone wins there, but even if the business goes to Lebanon at least it stays here rather than going to Eugene or Portland.”
Workman said his primary focus will be “on helping existing businesses try to grow their businesses instead of going after that grand slam of a 400-employee business. That just isn’t going to happen.”
• There was a standing-room-only crowd at the start of the meeting as the Philomath Elementary School Falcon Singersw entertained councilors, city staff and dozens of family and friends.
The group, under the direction of Don Meeker, performed four numbers, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Oregon, My Oregon” and two holiday songs.
• Two individuals spoke during the visitors comments portion of the meeting. Sandy Heath used her time to read a letter of support for Biscoe’s bid for a council seat.
Jeff Lamb, clad in Santa Claus shorts and a holiday cap enscribed “Naughty,” spoke about concerns he had over how he had been ruled out of order when trying to submit petition signatures at the Nov. 12 meeting at which the Lepman development was approved.
Lamb spoke of the dangers to democracy “the more the city puts restrictions on what people can say and when they can say it.”
City Attorney Jim Brewer agreed that Lamb “had a point” and suggested the issue can be worked out.
