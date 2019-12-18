Lehman elected to replace Dark

Biscoe, who said if elected she would step back from her work with the group, added that she was “not sure why (the group) has such a bad rap. They emphasize citizen involvement and lots of people have served the city from that group.”

Nelson emphasized his commercial real estate background and described himself as “middle of the road” when it comes to how much Philomath will grow. Nelson said a certain level of growth is inevitable.

“Whether you want the community to grow or not, it’s going to grow,” he said.

Nelson also noted that his approach would include “less talk and more action.”

Councilor Doug Edmonds noted that “sometimes there is a lot of talk and not much action at council meetings. How is that going to sit with you?"

“Not well,” Nelson said. “I want to get things done.”

Lehman, who said his previous attempts to win a council seat stemmed from his family's civic-oriented nature, noted the benefits of his two years of service on the city Budget Commission.

“It was a good introduction for me,” he said. “Digging around in the budget was very beneficial to me. I got a lot of insights. It was an eye-opener for me and I absorbed a lot.”

