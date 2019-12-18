Lepman decision leads to suggestion of code changes

The controversial Nov. 12 decision by the Philomath City Council to approve the Lepman development, including a 175-space RV park, continues to provoke discussion and action.

Councilors Ruth Causey used the councilor reports portion of the Dec. 9 meeting to introduce a series of possible code changes following in the wake of the Lepman decision. Councilors voted 4-1 to reverse an August Planning Commission decision to reject the plan for the property east of North 19th Street.

Councilor Matthew Thomas voted “no” on the project, while Mayor Eric Niemann abstained. Voting yes were Chas Jones, David Low, Doug Edmonds and Causey.

Causey’s motion called for adding definitions on RV park and recreational vehicle, changing RV parks from an allowed use to a conditional use in industrial zones and establishing a cap for RV spaces within the urban growth boundary. The motion to forward the suggested changes to the city’s Planning Commission passed on a 5-1 vote with Jones, Edmonds, Low and Niemann supporting Causey. Thomas again was the lone “no” vote.

Nuiemann noted that any recommendations that came out of the Planning Commission work would “have to come back to the City Council for more discussion and review before they would go into the code.”

In another Lepman-related development City Attorney Jim Brewer announced that an appeal notice had been filed in the case. The case will be heard by the state Land Use Board of Appeals, but oral arguments are months away. Establishing the record in the case and exchanges of briefs must be handled first.

