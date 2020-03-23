Linn County verifies its 20th case of COVID-19

Linn County has verified its 20th case of COVID-19 and an Albany pediatrics clinic has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive and several other people experienced symptoms.

As of Monday, Samaritan Health Service’s Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic has closed to the general public and is using telemedicine tools to see some patients.

For at least the next 10 days, those needing in-person care will be seen at a nearby clinic or urgent care, according to spokeswoman Erin Causey.

Causey said the clinic staff member is at home and is doing well.

Linn County’s statistics include a male resident at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home who died over the weekend. All but three cases are affiliated with the veterans home.

Causey said that after experiencing symptoms of the virus, clinic staff members were tested and began to self-quarantine at home. Clinic staff have contacted patients and families who visited the clinic during the time when they may have been exposed to the virus.

“We talked with families about how they are feeling now and asked them to practice self-monitoring through the 14-day period after the potential exposure,” pediatrician Edward Frothingham said in a prepared statement.