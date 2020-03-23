Linn County verifies its 20th case of COVID-19

Linn County has verified its 20th case of COVID-19 and an Albany pediatrics clinic has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive and several other people experienced symptoms.
As of Monday, Samaritan Health Service’s Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic has closed to the general public and is using telemedicine tools to see some patients.
For at least the next 10 days, those needing in-person care will be seen at a nearby clinic or urgent care, according to spokeswoman Erin Causey.
Causey said the clinic staff member is at home and is doing well.
Linn County’s statistics include a male resident at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home who died over the weekend. All but three cases are affiliated with the veterans home.
Causey said that after experiencing symptoms of the virus, clinic staff members were tested and began to self-quarantine at home. Clinic staff have contacted patients and families who visited the clinic during the time when they may have been exposed to the virus.
“We talked with families about how they are feeling now and asked them to practice self-monitoring through the 14-day period after the potential exposure,” pediatrician Edward Frothingham said in a prepared statement.
Frothingham works at the clinic and was among those contacting family members. He said that none of the individuals with whom he spoke reported feeling ill.
Frothingham said a date has not yet been set for the clinic to return to regular operation, as staff had already begun to offer virtual visits when appropriate as a way of practicing the recommended guidelines related to social distancing.
Statewide, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 191 with five deaths. New cases were confirmed in Linn County, 1; Clackamas, 2; Hood River, 1; Marion, 8; Multnomah, 2; Polk, 2; and Washington, 14.
Worldwide, there have been 375,035 confirmed cases and 16,400 deaths. In the United States, there have been almost 43,000 cases and 583 deaths.
Gov. Kate Brown on Monday heightened the social distance order she initiated on Friday and has tightened restrictions on all public activity.
Brown told Oregonians they should stay at home except when traveling for essential work and buying food.
Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of $1,250 or 30 days in jail.
New mandatory closures include malls, barber parlors and salons, theaters, amusement parks, shopping malls and gymnasiums and yoga shops.
Day care facilities will have to limit children to 10 per classroom.
Playgrounds including basketball courts and skate parks, are closed.
Outdoor exercise is allowed, but people should maintain social distance of at least six feet.