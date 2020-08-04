Local brewpub’s owner takes menu in new direction

After Campbell decided to move on from Dirt Road Brewing, he suggested Shilling and Cox was able to make the hire.

Shilling said the brewpub typically has eight to 12 regular beers in the lineup but brewers do “like to play.” As a result, he’ll design and brew half barrels, small barrels and limited batches to try out something new.

“If we find a hit, then we may bump it up and make a full production batch,” he said.

The other new face that has joined Cox is kitchen manager Zac Heaston, who has tackled the transition to pizza. But only after a rocky start when he was hired.

“He was actually down at Nectar Creek and when they shut down, I hired him,” Cox said. “He lasted here about a week before we got shut down (because of pandemic restrictions).”

In fact, Cox had to lay off his whole staff and he handled the business on his own, keeping the doors open three hours a day and filling growlers.

As for the pizza, neither Cox nor Heaston had any particular expertise with making pies. In fact, there was a lot of just going into the kitchen and figuring it out. But beyond that approach, Cox said when he asked around about pizza, he received plenty of direction.