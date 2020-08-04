Local brewpub’s owner takes menu in new direction

Only a few weeks shy of its one-year anniversary in Philomath, Dirt Road Brewing’s taproom on the corner of Main and North 13th has seen significant changes over the past few months — a new brewer, a new kitchen manager and a new menu.
Perhaps one of the most important changes — a new strategy for surviving tough times when a devastating virus breaks out and threatens business.
Owner Chuck Cox switched out a lot of that new kitchen equipment that was part of last year’s opening and has installed pizza ovens.
“Basically, I tore the whole kitchen out ... I traded for some pizza ovens and got some good deals on a lot of other equipment,” Cox said on the eve of Dirt Road’s launch of its new, full menu. “We can always do pizza — we can do takeout, we can do delivery. Even if we get shutdown, we can still move something.”
The previous menu featured hand pies, a unique food item for sure but not as easily made as an artisan pizza.
“Our kitchen wasn’t really designed to handle this shutdown before so this is going to be helpful to us in case we face this again,” said J Shilling, who came on board as Dirt Road’s new brewer in late February. “(People can) come grab a growler and a pizza and go.”
For patrons of the brewpub who have been frequenting in recent weeks, they just might’ve grabbed a slice or two during the experimental phase.
“We were doing test batches of pizza, giving people free pizza,” Cox said. “Friday (July 17) after work, I decided, you know what? I’m going shopping in the morning and we’re launching tomorrow. It has been absolutely crazy just doing pizzas.”
The new menu also includes a Caesar salad and a cast-iron chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate sauce, which he calls the “pizookie.”
Shilling, 44, fits the mold of a creative brewer who welcomes the challenges that come with the job. He said he thrives on “the culture, the people and just getting to create.”
“I think I enjoy taking raw ingredients, combining them and creating something and then getting to see that reaction of people enjoying it. That’s a lot of fun,” Shilling said. “That’s definitely what drew me to it initially — getting more and more interested, getting into breweries, touring breweries, getting to know people in the industry. I just found out that these are my people.”
Oregon State University’s Department of Food Science and Technology features a research brewery that has served its students well. Shilling went through the program, so did Dirt Road’s first brewer, Jon Campbell.
In fact, Shilling and Campbell knew one another and collaborated on an India pale ale called Silky Smooth that’s usually in the brewpub’s lineup. At the time, Shilling was the lead production brewer at Block 15 in Corvallis and was helping out at Fifth Street Growlers for the summer. In preparation for Corvallis Beer Week, the two got together and designed and brewed the new IPA.
After Campbell decided to move on from Dirt Road Brewing, he suggested Shilling and Cox was able to make the hire.
Shilling said the brewpub typically has eight to 12 regular beers in the lineup but brewers do “like to play.” As a result, he’ll design and brew half barrels, small barrels and limited batches to try out something new.
“If we find a hit, then we may bump it up and make a full production batch,” he said.
The other new face that has joined Cox is kitchen manager Zac Heaston, who has tackled the transition to pizza. But only after a rocky start when he was hired.
“He was actually down at Nectar Creek and when they shut down, I hired him,” Cox said. “He lasted here about a week before we got shut down (because of pandemic restrictions).”
In fact, Cox had to lay off his whole staff and he handled the business on his own, keeping the doors open three hours a day and filling growlers.
As for the pizza, neither Cox nor Heaston had any particular expertise with making pies. In fact, there was a lot of just going into the kitchen and figuring it out. But beyond that approach, Cox said when he asked around about pizza, he received plenty of direction.
“We had a specific crust we were looking for and JC (Mersmann) from across the street from the Dizzy Hen, he’s full of advice and he’s helped us out quite a bit,” Cox said. “It’s kind of funny — this whole community, you talk pizza and everyone’s willing to help. I had people from Gathering Together Farms that wanted to help.”
Cox refers to his pies as artisan-style pizza. What’s his definition?
“To us, it’s just classic ingredients — basically everything’s homemade,” he said. “We make all of our own sauces, all of our dough and we buy a lot of ingredients.”
Although local relationships are still in the infancy stages, Cox said he’s trying to source the ingredients he needs locally.
“I tell you what — people don’t walk out of here with to-go boxes,” Cox said. “People eat them.”
