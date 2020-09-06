Local grants to help small businesses, nonprofits

But beyond the past costs, businesses can also spend the money on other parts of the business looking forward that are related to the pandemic. Maybe a business needs to expand or re-establish its advertising budget after the COVID-19 fallout or a website needed to be updated and redesigned to better communicate with the public and add the capability of taking orders.

“The hope is that some of this money gets used to not just pay for past expenses, but to really look at improving what they’re currently doing to be able to meet the needs of their customers today, which in some cases is very different than what they were six months ago,” Workman said.

“We’re looking for people to be innovative and creative and think outside the box — think of ways the funds can be used,” he added. “At the end of the day, help the bottom line by attracting new customers or better serving the previous customers that maybe haven’t been back because of the pandemic. How do you get back out to them and make people feel safe, whether you’re ordering products or getting services?”

Workman pointed out that one of the nice things about the program is that there’s no minimum on the number of employees.