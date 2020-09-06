Local grants to help small businesses, nonprofits

The city of Philomath has $66,500 to spend with its small businesses and $28,500 with social service agencies through a pair of grant programs that were created to help cover their pandemic-related expenses.
City Manager Chris Workman hopes to see a good response to be able to put as much available money into the community as possible.
“If we don’t use it in Philomath, it’s going to go to some other city somewhere else,” he said. “This is money that’s been allocated for cities. ... So we really wanted to make the process as easy as we can for businesses to be able to apply.”
The criteria for the grants are based on guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department for COVID-19-related expenses that were incurred or will be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
“If they meet that criteria, then they should get the money unless we get more applications than what we have (in funds to allocate), which then more than likely we would just reduce the amount of money that everybody gets,” Workman said. “But if they meet qualifications, the intent is to get them some funding one way or another.”
The Small Business Assistance Grant and Social Service Agency Grant programs were created out of money offered to the cities from the state, which received allocations through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, as indicated, cities just don’t automatically get the money but rather, they can apply to be reimbursed for up to those amounts.
Through a per-capita allocation that the League of Oregon Cities negotiated with the state, Philomath was in all allotted $144,040 for qualifying expenses related to COVID-19.
During an Aug. 10 meeting, the City Council approved $18,500 for city-incurred expenses, $10,000 toward future city expenses and $20,000 toward utility bill relief. The rest was to be used for the small business ($66,500) and social service agency ($28,500) grant programs.
The criteria to qualify for the small business program’s assistance are simple — 15 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, location within the Philomath city limits and submission of a letter that states the money was used to pay for COVID-19-related expenses that were incurred between that March 1 to Dec. 30 time frame.
In addition to those guidelines, an application also must be filled out along with a copy of a W-9 and the business must not have any delinquent city-related fees or code enforcement fines.
Payroll programs at the federal and county levels have been available for businesses but Workman said these grants are intended to help with some of those other costs. Perhaps a plastic partition had to be installed to protect employees and customers from one another. Plus, all of those face masks, gloves and cleaning supplies have certainly impacted the bottom line.
“There’s a lot of little expenses that add up for these small businesses to just be open and operate,” Workman said. “The hope was to be able to help reimburse some of those costs because there aren’t really other programs available right now to help with those.”
But beyond the past costs, businesses can also spend the money on other parts of the business looking forward that are related to the pandemic. Maybe a business needs to expand or re-establish its advertising budget after the COVID-19 fallout or a website needed to be updated and redesigned to better communicate with the public and add the capability of taking orders.
“The hope is that some of this money gets used to not just pay for past expenses, but to really look at improving what they’re currently doing to be able to meet the needs of their customers today, which in some cases is very different than what they were six months ago,” Workman said.
“We’re looking for people to be innovative and creative and think outside the box — think of ways the funds can be used,” he added. “At the end of the day, help the bottom line by attracting new customers or better serving the previous customers that maybe haven’t been back because of the pandemic. How do you get back out to them and make people feel safe, whether you’re ordering products or getting services?”
Workman pointed out that one of the nice things about the program is that there’s no minimum on the number of employees.
“So even if you’re self-employed and working at home out of your office, if you point to things that you’d like to do to expand your business and better serve your customers or your clients, you would be able to get access to these funds as well,” he said. “There’s no requirement that you’re a retail shop on Main Street. So I’m hoping that people that are self-employed and working from home will be able to access these fund as well to help their businesses out.”
Not long after the city posted applications on its website, businesses started to respond.
“We’ve talked to a couple of business owners already, we’ve taken a few questions,” Workman said, adding that as of Wednesday, one application had come in.
As part of the program, the city is teaming up with the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The intent is to hire the chamber to do some legwork and to reach out to all Philomath businesses, whether they’re members of the chamber or not, to get a feel for which businesses are still operating and which ones are operating at reduced levels, which businesses are on hold and just waiting, and the number of businesses that have closed up shop,” Workman said.
Workman said the city does not have a business registry or any type of program to keep track of many businesses are in town, which can become especially complex when considering self-employed residents working out of home offices.
“It’s not something staff has the capacity to do right now as a city and so we contacted the chamber,” Workman said. “It sounds like they have the ability to do that.”
The Social Service Agency Grant applications are similar to those required of small businesses. However, there is no cap on a maximum amount and the organization must be a 501(c)3 to qualify.
“We’re doing more personal outreach to the social service agencies,” Workman said. “We give to many of them annually already and so that’s more of a personal outreach to let them know about the program and encourage them to apply.”
The city allocated $10,000 to social service agencies earlier this year and through this current program, will be reimbursed for those contributions.
“The intent was to try to get everybody some money to help everybody out and with the uncertainty with how many agencies would apply, they left it open,” Workman said about the decision to not apply a cap on individual grants. “Part of the application does ask what they intend to use the money for, how much they’re asking for. If the agencies are able to point to a specific expense with a specific dollar amount, I think that’ll help the committee a lot in making determinations with how much to give.”
The deadline to apply for both grants is Sept. 25. The city’s Finance and Administration Committee will then meet to make decisions on allocations.
“The hope is that we’ve got enough applications for all of the money to be able to get used and put into the community,” Workman said. “If we end up with more applications or higher asks than what we have available, then the committee will have to make decisions if there are some that maybe aren’t as applicable as others or just decrease the amounts. It all depends on the number of applications and the level of interest.”
