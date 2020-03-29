Local sewing talent make masks to boost protection options for health care professionals

In the hour-to-hour battles that health care workers face with the spread of the new coronavirus, severe mask shortages have inspired local organizations, businesses and individuals to use their resources and talents to help those on the front lines.
Tricia Salcido, owner of Philomath-based Softstar Shoes, starting thinking about how to contribute after the state had reached out to Oregon manufacturers to arrange a meeting to discuss the possibility of retooling some of those businesses to help provide medical supplies from plastic bottles to masks, gowns and foot covers.
The meeting never happened but Salcido launched an immediate effort to help. She put in an order for metal dies to be able to mass-cut fabric that would go into mask-making kits that sewers could put together at home.
“We got the dies Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night and (husband) Sal and I stayed up until 2 a.m. cutting out 400 masks, which is 1,600 pieces of material,” she said. “We made kits and my 16-year-old delivered them yesterday (Wednesday) to all of the elfs that are self-quarantined and the other volunteers.”
The kits include the four patterned pieces of tight-knit cotton plus elastic and laces. The die cuts can dramatically improve production speed and quality.
“What it does is it allows me to to kick them out quickly for 20 volunteers to make,” Salcido said. “Instead of 20 volunteers each sitting there and hand-cutting out their 80 pieces to make their 20 masks, they instead were able to get an envelope with all of the cut pieces in it and all they needed to do was sew.”
After picking up the masks and doing a quality check, 100 were delivered to Lumina Hospice with 40 to the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and the balance to Samaritan Health Services.
The Centers for Disease Control advises health care professionals that homemade masks should be used only as a last report when surgical face masks are not available.
Taylor Gilmour, assistant vice president of Samaritan Foundations said Samaritan’s strategy is to use standard personal protective equipment first and the homemade masks will be used if standard supplies are depleted. Or, they will be used in care settings not requiring as stringent PPE use to free up available supplies in COVID-19 treatment areas.
Karen Keuneke, infection prevention supervisor at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, said all mask donations collected from the community are sanitized and sterilized before they are circulated in patient care areas.
The Marys River Quilt Guild and the Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild, which is headed up by president Pattie Dix, combined their efforts and sewed 377 masks over a three-day span with them ready for delivery to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center by March 23. This past week, the focus shifted to Lumina Hospice, who requested 100 masks.
“It’s just amazing — the sewing and quilting communities have really stepped up to this for this effort,” said Lisa Ullmer, Marys River Quilt Guild president. “Bolts to Blocks is a quilt store over in Albany and they got a big donation from a manufacturer called Majestic Quilts, a whole bunch of bolts for the kits that they’re putting together to make masks.”
Various other businesses and organizations have stepped up as well, including Hendrix Heating with a donation of HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter material that go into the masks.
“The original thought to this was it’s better than nothing,” Ullmer said. “But really, since there’s been of shortage of the N95 filters, the thought was they could wear these over their N95 filter that they have and keep them cleaner.”
Ullmer said the masks are made out of a tightly-woven cotton fabric “with a wire that goes across the top, so they can sit across the cheek and nose and it’s got a spot to put in a 3-by-5 piece of the HEPA filter.”
Masks that don’t have HEPA filtering material can still be used by individuals.
“If you have any symptoms, you can put these on and it will keep the droplets more contained and not be going 6 feet out to contaminate,” Ullmer said.
The Corvallis Sewing Brigade has emerged as a go-to organization that’s coordinating mask production and delivery.
“They’re tweaking the mask pattern that we’ve been using and they’re starting to do other PPE, like the gowns and the shields,” Ullmer said.
Salcido has specifically been working with Mike La Vella, a Corvallis Sewing Brigade volunteer whose wife is a nurse at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
“The craft of sewing is alive and strong in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties,” Samaritan’s Gilmour said.
Salcido said last week she planned to survey health care professionals if they want to continue receiving the masks.
“I think we’re all hoping they don’t need them and what we’re hoping is we’re making these as a backup that they won’t need,” Salcido added.
Some of the sewing volunteers asked if they could take some of the masks for their own needs, such as giving them to an elderly parent or neighbor. Kits distributed to sewers included materials for 25 masks but they could take five of those for their own uses.
Softstar Shoes continues to make shoes, although business has dropped to about half of what it typically sees for this time of year. Several employees are working at home, including sewers, customer service, marketing, human resources and so on.
The Philomath showroom had closed a couple of weeks earlier with the only employees on site being those that are cutting patterns or shipping orders.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local station has a use for homemade masks.
“Those masks will be used primarily for patients to limit droplets from coughing and sneezing,” he said. “We believe that this is a great bringing together of community support. This will help with the mask shortages we are experiencing. Special size masks for children and infants are also welcomed.”
Salcido happened to have a case of 200 N95 masks sitting in Softstar storage. They came from a semiconductor manufacturing company where her husband had worked a few years earlier.
“They closed their location two years ago and they were throwing them away and I said ‘no, I’ll take them, maybe we’ll use them,’” Salcido said. “They’re kind of uncomfortable to wear so they were never very popular with my employees so I just stashed them under the steps because I didn’t feel right throwing them away ... they looked expensive.”
Those masks were donated to Samaritan Health Services and Oregon Health and Science University.
