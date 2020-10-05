Local students make OSU honor roll (Oct. 5)

Oregon State University recently announced names of students who made the summer term scholastic honor roll.
A total of 1,207 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Local students on the honor roll include the following:
BENTON COUNTY
Corvallis
Maysam M. Abugrain, Sophomore, General Engineering; Shahana L. Ahmad, Senior, Marketing; Lana H. Ari, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Joshua A. Burlock, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Brian L. Cebra, Senior, Computer Science; Natalie Charbonneau, Post Baccalaureate, Biology; Samuel B. Clark, Senior, Zoology; Emaleah G. Downer, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Danielle P. Ellis, Senior, Psychology; Caleigh L. Firth, Junior, Business Administration; Rachelle F. Gannon, Non-Degree Graduate; Matthew E. Gilberts, Senior, Music;
Carson Gray, Non-Degree Graduate; Rami P. Hansen, Senior, Computer Science; Vanessa R. Heilmann, Senior, Natural Resources; Amity Hoffman, Post Baccalaureate, Accountancy; Edward C. Hu, Non-Degree Undergraduate, Non-Degree Science; Alexandra A. Kaiser, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Grace E. Knutsen, Junior, History; Gabriel T. Kulp, Senior, Computer Science; Abigail D. Lawrence, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Jordan B. Learmonth, Sophomore, Horticulture; Samuel H. Leonard, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Sofia M. Letelier, Junior, Business Administration;
Bianca Mason, Senior, Liberal Studies; Sarah C. Massie, Non-Degree Undergraduate, Non-Degree Liberal Arts; Phillip M. McGraw, Junior, Liberal Studies; Quan M. Nguyen, Senior, Computer Science; Bianca Reinalda, Senior, Kinesiology; Donna Sarka, Senior, History; Devin M. Sather, Senior, Computer Science; Joshua A. Shequin, Junior, Computer Science; Lewis H. Shotton, Junior, Bioengineering; Bailey E. Steffen, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nicholas B. Theobald, Senior, Nutrition; Rebecca L. Thompson, Senior, English; Karly J. Vial, Senior, Civil Engineering;
Matthew J. Ward, Sophomore, Nuclear Engineering; Robin H. Weis, Junior, Art.
Philomath
Dannon A. Gilbert, Junior, Computer Science; Cameron W. Howard, Senior, Kinesiology; Christopher D. Mcmorran, Non-Degree Undergraduate, University Exploratory Studies; Thelia A. Sinnett, Senior, Human Development and Family Science.
LINN
Albany
Jagjit S. Athwal, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Ashley D. Balck, Post Baccalaureate, History; Paris Demers, Junior, Anthropology; Robert O. Jacobson, Junior, Electrical Computer Engineering; Izabel S. Kickner, Non-Degree Undergraduate, Non-Degree Science; Joshua D. Klautzsch, Senior, Psychology; Hannah M. Michalek, Senior, Sociology; Kaelyn A. Rabe, Junior, Management; Hanna L. Riley, Senior, Biology; Avery D. Smith, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Emilia T. Soot, Senior, Music; Stacy B. Spellings, Post Baccalaureate, Kinesiology; Mary K. Stahl, Junior, History;
Caylan J. Stark, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Synthia D. Toney, Senior, Psychology; Jordan M. Trippett, Junior, Public Health.
Harrisburg
Danielle Pedersen, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Garrett R. Scott, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Lebanon
Sarah N. Benthimer, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Katie L. Landgren, Junior, History; Kaitlynn E. Storm, Senior, Management; Henry M. Thomas, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Tangent
Anna L. Alex, Senior, Animal Sciences; Devin B. Goodwin, Junior, Mathematics.
