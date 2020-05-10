Local support group shines light in the darkness of dementia

Wylie had been heavily involved in Dementia International Alliance, serving as its vice chair and appearing as a keynote speaker at the 2018 International Conference on Dementia in Chicago.

“They’re in 47 countries and doing work with the World Health Organization and all kinds of Alzheimer’s associations across the world,” Wylie said. “Running my local support group and being heavily involved with that wore me down. It took all my cognitive abilities and put them in the toilet, so I had to make a choice.”

So, Wylie stepped down from the international organization.

With dementia, Wylie knows he can’t be in charge of the group forever and an effort was organized to come up with a succession plan to make sure the Dementia Warriors continues on.

While brainstorming on the idea, the wife of one of the group’s newest members had a connection to Oregon State University’s gerontology program. A plan was then put in motion to have students run the meetings. Every two years, a new student would come in to take over.

“I’ve also contacted the Alzheimer’s Association here in Oregon and they’re going to try to train that person from OSU to facilitate a support group,” Wylie said. “So we’re going to become much more professional as time goes on.”