Loud music blaring toward apartment complex leads to disorderly conduct arrest

A Philomath man who refused to turn down loud music and forced police to obtain a search warrant to resolve the situation faces disorderly conduct and improper use of 911 charges, along with violating the terms of probation.

Jon Daniel Tilles, 58, told police that he “wanted to annoy his neighbors,” an affidavit of probable cause reported. His residence at 3157 Main St., is located directly adjacent to a new apartment complex in Philomath.

Ken Rueben, Philomath’s chief of police, said that this past Saturday and overnight into Sunday, officers responded to the address six times for noise complaints.

“A couple of times he turned the noise down but the minute the officer drove out of the parking lot, he cranked it,” Rueben said.

According to Rueben, Tilles was using professional-level equipment, including large amplifiers connected to his stereo system.

“He just blasted it (music) out of the building with the windows open and it is really, really loud,” Rueben said.

Police said that Tilles talked to the responding officer through the door on a few occasions but otherwise, he allegedly refused to cooperate. Things then escalated Sunday afternoon when police were dispatched again to the address.