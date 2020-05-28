Loud music blaring toward apartment complex leads to disorderly conduct arrest

A Philomath man who refused to turn down loud music and forced police to obtain a search warrant to resolve the situation faces disorderly conduct and improper use of 911 charges, along with violating the terms of probation.
Jon Daniel Tilles, 58, told police that he “wanted to annoy his neighbors,” an affidavit of probable cause reported. His residence at 3157 Main St., is located directly adjacent to a new apartment complex in Philomath.
Ken Rueben, Philomath’s chief of police, said that this past Saturday and overnight into Sunday, officers responded to the address six times for noise complaints.
“A couple of times he turned the noise down but the minute the officer drove out of the parking lot, he cranked it,” Rueben said.
According to Rueben, Tilles was using professional-level equipment, including large amplifiers connected to his stereo system.
“He just blasted it (music) out of the building with the windows open and it is really, really loud,” Rueben said.
Police said that Tilles talked to the responding officer through the door on a few occasions but otherwise, he allegedly refused to cooperate. Things then escalated Sunday afternoon when police were dispatched again to the address.
Two complaints less than an hour apart came in and officers again could not do much because Tilles reportedly would not communicate with them. After consulting with county and city officials, police decided that they would need to obtain a search warrant.
In the meantime, Tilles reportedly called 911 on multiple occasions to complain that police officers were trespassing on his property, police said. He was reportedly advised by the dispatcher that the officers were there to talk to him.
“We rarely have to resort to writing a search warrant for a low-level misdemeanor crime,” Rueben said. “Due to the ongoing issue with the suspect over months of time for calls of service at that location — we believe he was intentionally trying to disrupt the apartment complex which was obviously built very close to his home.”
After obtaining the warrant, police said that as they approached the front door, Tilles slammed it shut. Police eventually forced entry and found Tilles in a bedroom where he was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police have become well-acquainted with Tilles through previous calls and his run-ins with the law. In January 2019, he was convicted of first-degree criminal mischief and this past November, there were convictions for menacing and eluding a police officer. Part of his sentencing in those cases included two years on probation.
For this most recent incident, court records show that Tilles was released with conditions from Benton County Jail on Tuesday. The court scheduled a hearing for July 6.
