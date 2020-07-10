LUBA denies challenge to city’s decision on Lepman development

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals issued a final opinion that struck down a challenge to the city of Philomath’s approval of a large multi-use development that includes a 175-space RV park on property zoned as industrial park and heavy industrial.
The Philomath City Council in November approved developer Scott Lepman’s proposal, which is to also include industrial flex space and storage facilities in an area east of North 19th Street, on a 4-1 vote with one abstaining.
On June 25, LUBA released its 21-page final opinion and order. Both members of the panel that reviewed the case, Michelle Gates Rudd and Melissa M. Ryan, denied all 12 assignments of error claimed by the appellants.
Lawrence Johnson and Jeffrey Lamb filed a joint petition with Johnson representing himself. Catherine Biscoe was an intervenor/petitioner and argued on behalf of herself.
The city of Philomath was the respondent and Scott Lepman Co., and Glorietta Bay LLC were intervenors/respondents. The city did not participate in oral arguments. Lepman and Glorietta Bay were represented by attorney Michael Reeder of Eugene.
Opponents had the option of appealing the case within 21 days after the decision to the state Court of Appeals.
The 12 assignments of error claimed by the petitioners were related to various procedural errors and application issues, water capacity and water treatment, inadequate fire suppression capabilities, lack of evidence from traffic impact analyses, citizen involvement and inconsistencies with the city’s housing, storm drain and air, water and land policies.
The opinion, written by Ryan, sided with the city on all assignments of error and affirmed the city’s decision to approve the development’s master plan.
Lepman submitted six applications related to the property’s development in March 2019. The Planning Commission held hearings on the application and in August, rejected on a 3-2 vote a master plan overlay for the proposed development. The commission had based its findings for denial on the development not meeting goals as outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan.
The Planning Commission at the meeting did approve on 4-1 votes conditional use and variance applications.
The petitioners and Biscoe filed separate appeals of the Planning Commission’s decision and public hearings followed on Oct. 15. At the conclusion of those hearings, the city left the record open for seven days to allow for additional written testimony and then for another seven days for rebuttal of testimony from the first period.
On Nov. 12, the City Council approved all six of the Lepman applications and the LUBA appeal followed.
Philomath City Manager Chris Workman earlier this month said that Lepman intends to move forward with engineers pulling plans together.
“I anticipate within the next couple of months, maybe even, that we’ll get some submittals for some infrastructure,” Workman said.
