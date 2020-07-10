LUBA denies challenge to city’s decision on Lepman development

The 12 assignments of error claimed by the petitioners were related to various procedural errors and application issues, water capacity and water treatment, inadequate fire suppression capabilities, lack of evidence from traffic impact analyses, citizen involvement and inconsistencies with the city’s housing, storm drain and air, water and land policies.

The opinion, written by Ryan, sided with the city on all assignments of error and affirmed the city’s decision to approve the development’s master plan.

Lepman submitted six applications related to the property’s development in March 2019. The Planning Commission held hearings on the application and in August, rejected on a 3-2 vote a master plan overlay for the proposed development. The commission had based its findings for denial on the development not meeting goals as outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan.

The Planning Commission at the meeting did approve on 4-1 votes conditional use and variance applications.

The petitioners and Biscoe filed separate appeals of the Planning Commission’s decision and public hearings followed on Oct. 15. At the conclusion of those hearings, the city left the record open for seven days to allow for additional written testimony and then for another seven days for rebuttal of testimony from the first period.