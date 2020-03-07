Man pulled over near Blodgett flees on foot, found next morning

A 34-year-old Lebanon man pulled over late Tuesday night near Blodgett for a traffic violation reportedly fought sheriff’s deputies, fled the scene on foot and wasn’t found until the following morning.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that the traffic stop of a 2000 Honda Civic heading eastbound occurred at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Highway 20 and Davis Road. The driver, later identified as Jacob Scott Fisher, resisted deputies and ran away.

The next day at 7:20 a.m., law enforcement received a call from a resident about a shivering man on their front porch. Deputies went to investigate, believing the man was the same person who had fled from the traffic stop. The suspect was confronted near the residence but fled into the woods, keeping one hand in his pocket as though hiding something.

A Linn County sheriff’s deputy with a police dog was brought in to search the area, and the dog located the suspect lying on a shelf of a work bench inside a barn. Fisher was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for evaluation and then transferred to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked on multiple warrants and new charges.