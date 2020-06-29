Masks to be required in indoor public spaces statewide starting Wednesday

Even top national health experts are unsure that Americans will heed the advice.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious-disease expert, said earlier this week that he was concerned at attitudes in the country that have made wearing masks into a political issue.

"One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don't believe science and they don't believe authority," Fauci said on a podcast from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Fauci stopped short of directly criticizing President Donald Trump, who has refused to wear a mask in public despite pleas from public health agencies that he model the behavior they say is needed to defeat the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority has used forecasts provided by the Institute of Disease Modeling to create a trio of scenarios of the growth of infections: optimistic, moderate and pessimistic.

In recent days, state epidemiologists have said they were aiming to stay within the moderate scenario in which COVID-19 cases would rise to about 900 a day. Daily hospitalizations would go to 27 per day.