Maxtivity launches effort to get free art supplies into hands of kids

Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit organization that offers an open studio, classes and workshops for the community, launched an initiative called “Kits for Kids” to provide art supplies for Benton County children and their families.

Maxtivity set Friday, May 15, as the giveaway date.

“The mission of Maxtivity is to maximize creativity so I thought what better way then to get art supplies into the hands of kids and families during this difficult time,” the organization’s Lori Paul said.

Paul is seeking donations from individuals, businesses and other nonprofit organizations to help cover the costs of the giveaway.

There will be three kits: Drawing, painting, and one for young kids. Paul said supplies vary based on the type of kit and the age of the child. The kits will include items like the right kind of paper, paints, brushes, watercolor pencils, high-quality eraser, stumps and scissors.

“The goal being for children to be able to produce several pieces of art that they are proud of,” Paul said.

Families can request a kit by applying on Maxtivity’s website or by calling 541-714-3443, and request pick-up or delivery. Go online to www.maxtivitycreative.space/creativekits.

