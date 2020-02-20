Mayor covers a lot of ground in State of City presentation

Embarking on his second year as the mayor, Eric Niemann delivered an upbeat “State of the City” address Thursday during the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon with a particular focus on the positives he sees around the community.
Niemann crafted his review around the city’s Strategic Plan and five key pillars — responsive, effective and transparent governance; healthy environment where the economy can thrive; strong and resilient infrastructure; great neighborhoods; and a safe community.
The mayor didn’t shy away from the topic of community growth — a particular subject that might not be very popular among some citizens but one that creates an air of excitement among business owners.
In fact, Niemann referred to Philomath’s recent growth spurt through various housing and apartment projects as the “half glass full, glass half empty” issue of the town.
“A lot of people look at it, if you’re a business owner, you’re in the Chamber of Commerce, it’s glass half full,” Niemann said. “It’s more people, bringing in more customers, bringing in more revenue, that’s why I’m in business.
“If it’s hey, I don’t like change or I’m concerned about the growth, then I can see a perspective where it might be glass half empty,” he added. “Who’s right? I think everyone is. There’s no one right answer.”
Niemann tried to put population numbers in perspective with the growth seen in the state, country and worldwide. But one example of growth that he provided hit a little closer to home.
“Twenty years ago, we had 16,000 students at Oregon State University, which is 4 miles from here,” Niemann said. “Today, we have 24,000. So it’s been a 50% increase in the student population just 4 miles from where we’re standing now.”
And that’s not to mention professors, support staff and other employees on the Corvallis campus.
“That has some contributing factors with some of the growth that I think we are experiencing,” Niemann said.
Niemann shared occupancy numbers at the town’s two new apartment complexes and related impacts, such as the rerouting of the Philomath Connection bus routes. A good number of those new residents are college students, but the mayor said that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
In fact, he highlighted various recent projects and efforts involving college students that have had a direct and positive impact on Philomath.
The need for a new water treatment plant came up in Niemann’s comments, a project that led to a series of increases on residents’ water bills. The current Philomath plant is in its 35th year of operation, he said, although it was designed to last 20 years.
“We anticipate that construction will happen next year and then ultimately be operational by 2022,” he said.
During a short question-and-answer session, Niemann responded to a question about the financing of the water treatment plant and whether or not voters would be involved.
“That’s being evaluated by the Finance and Admin Committee as well as Public Works and ultimately it’s a decision from that standpoint,” Niemann said.
Earlier this month, the committee met with Business Oregon about financing possibilities through a low-interest loan, although no final decisions have been made. Local water customers have seen a series of rate hikes on their water bills to help raise funds.
Also during his talk, Niemann lauded the efforts of the approximately 30-plus volunteers that serve on city committees and boards. In addition, several serve in liaison roles to various organizations.
“It’s quite a few folks and it takes a lot of volunteers to make a city run,” Niemann said. “We only have maybe 25 full-time staff, a few part-time staff and everything else is done by volunteers.”
As an illustration of a healthy economy and transparency in government, the mayor pointed to the city’s Budget Committee, which is made up of 14 members — the six councilors, mayor and seven citizens.
“You’re talking about a $13-$14 million budget, you’ve got 14 people overseeing it and looking at it and making decisions around it, I’d say you have a pretty healthy set of governance and eyes and perspectives on that,” Niemann said.
Niemann also mentioned the third-party auditor that gave Philomath a clean audit and positive comments.
Beginning three years ago, Philomath started to offer an annual Citizens Academy and Niemann believes it has served as a great recruitment ground for future participation in local government.
“It might be something if you’re relatively new to the area or if you’re interested in local government that you might want to participate in,” Niemann said. “I think the key thing is we’ve now had three classes over the last three years — 51 participants, 27 graduates and I think what’s most important is ... 13 of those graduates now serve on the volunteer city committees.”
Oregon RAIN (Regional Accelerator Innovation Network) was included in the mayor’s comments as an organization that has helped small businesses and local entrepreneurs get up and running. Oregon RAIN is currently hosting a startup-related workshop series at Peace Lutheran Church.
Philomath has been getting positive press in recent months with pieces published in Willamette Living, Forbes and Seattle Magazine.
“People are really starting to understand and notice Philomath,” he said. “I think that’s good news for us all.”
Niemann talked about emergency services, including the local efforts of the police and fire departments and voter approval of a 9-1-1 district. Specific to the Philomath Police Department, the mayor mentioned recent staffing changes and an award that Officer Mark Koeppe received last year for all of his contributions to safety education.
He also talked about Philomath Fire & Rescue’s work in the community, which last year consisted of 730 calls with an organization that includes 39 volunteer firefighters.
Among the other points brought up by the mayor:
• Niemann brought recognition to Samaritan Award honorees; the late John Stratton, who in his estate left reflection benches to Mount Union Historical Cemetery; Trish Salcido and Softstar Shoes for installing an electronic vehicle charging station; Heritage Natural Finishes owner Autumn Peterson for the donation of a walk-in cooler to Philomath Community Services; Philomath High’s state champion boys cross-country team; the Warriors girls and boys basketball programs that have seen success so far this season; and the Philomath Express newspaper for its fifth year in the community.
• In addition to water treatment plant financing, Niemann also answered questions on the demographic of those living in the new apartments (a mix of college students, young families, professionals, etc.), the latest on the city’s timeline with the Philomath Streetscape Improvement Project and associated paving project (2022) and if any fiscal impact has been seen yet with new housing, including the possibility of a new local grocery store (challenging with grocery stores located nearby in Corvallis, although there is interest in a food cooperative and farmers’ market).
• Philomath’s status as a “Tree City” for the past 25 years brought applause and kudos to Philomath Public Works.