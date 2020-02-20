Mayor covers a lot of ground in State of City presentation

“People are really starting to understand and notice Philomath,” he said. “I think that’s good news for us all.”

Niemann talked about emergency services, including the local efforts of the police and fire departments and voter approval of a 9-1-1 district. Specific to the Philomath Police Department, the mayor mentioned recent staffing changes and an award that Officer Mark Koeppe received last year for all of his contributions to safety education.

He also talked about Philomath Fire & Rescue’s work in the community, which last year consisted of 730 calls with an organization that includes 39 volunteer firefighters.

Among the other points brought up by the mayor:

• Niemann brought recognition to Samaritan Award honorees; the late John Stratton, who in his estate left reflection benches to Mount Union Historical Cemetery; Trish Salcido and Softstar Shoes for installing an electronic vehicle charging station; Heritage Natural Finishes owner Autumn Peterson for the donation of a walk-in cooler to Philomath Community Services; Philomath High’s state champion boys cross-country team; the Warriors girls and boys basketball programs that have seen success so far this season; and the Philomath Express newspaper for its fifth year in the community.