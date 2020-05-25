Memorial Day 2020: Ceremony honors Philomath cemetery's veterans

“It’s our way to help remember on a day like this,” Lt. Col. David McRae said. “It’s a visible symbol that we recognize the sacrifice of those that gave their lives for us. It’s something, we very much take seriously.”

McRae, a professor of military science at Oregon State University, was among those on hand with the Corvallis school’s Army ROTC cadre. The outfit had several representatives helping place flags.

Earlier in the week, organizers weren’t sure if the ROTC cadre and cadets would be allowed to participate at all.

“Fortunately, we got news back from Oregon State midweek that said with a waiver, with a mask and the proper procedures being followed, they could come out,” said Maj. Joe Snyder, an ROTC operations officer and freshman instructor. “We ended up having 12 cadre and their families and 12 cadets.”

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down other opportunities, the cadets seemed thankful to be involved.

“Maybe it’s because we haven’t had them in class and working out in the morning, but they wanted to do something military,” Snyder said.

A few groupings of Boy Scouts helped with the flag placements as well, including those from Troop 322 out of Albany and Troop 2 from Corvallis.