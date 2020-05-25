Memorial Day 2020: Ceremony honors Philomath cemetery's veterans

Walking up and down the rows of gravestones in Mount Union Historical Cemetery on Saturday morning, retired Army veteran Yvette Landrum pointed her son in the right direction.
“There it is,” she said, motioning toward the final resting place of Nelson Gardner, a private who served during World War I.
Zachary Landrum, who is with Oregon State University’s ROTC program, took a knee and placed an American flag in the ground next to Gardner’s marker — one of 200 that were recognized during an annual Memorial Day weekend ceremony in Philomath.
“The 200 veterans buried here in the cemetery took a risk,” Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann said during a quick speech as the event kicked off. “They were uncertain of the outcome, but they were willing to take a risk.”
Niemann’s voice cracked with emotion as he talked about the sacrifices of veterans to a socially-distanced, mask-wearing contingent not far from the cemetery’s flagpole. The annual flag-placement ceremony is important to him, evidenced by the lengths that he goes to each year to bring in participants to help honor veterans.
Veterans like Gardner, a longtime resident of the Wren-Kings Valley region who had been drafted into the Army at age 27 during the summer of 1918. He made it through the war, worked in farming and logging and died in January 1962.
“It’s our way to help remember on a day like this,” Lt. Col. David McRae said. “It’s a visible symbol that we recognize the sacrifice of those that gave their lives for us. It’s something, we very much take seriously.”
McRae, a professor of military science at Oregon State University, was among those on hand with the Corvallis school’s Army ROTC cadre. The outfit had several representatives helping place flags.
Earlier in the week, organizers weren’t sure if the ROTC cadre and cadets would be allowed to participate at all.
“Fortunately, we got news back from Oregon State midweek that said with a waiver, with a mask and the proper procedures being followed, they could come out,” said Maj. Joe Snyder, an ROTC operations officer and freshman instructor. “We ended up having 12 cadre and their families and 12 cadets.”
With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down other opportunities, the cadets seemed thankful to be involved.
“Maybe it’s because we haven’t had them in class and working out in the morning, but they wanted to do something military,” Snyder said.
A few groupings of Boy Scouts helped with the flag placements as well, including those from Troop 322 out of Albany and Troop 2 from Corvallis.
“We have a great relationship with the city and Mayor Niemann particularly,” McRae said. “One of the first things that happened when I came into the job was he reached out ... congratulated me on getting the job and shortly thereafter, we did some stuff for Veterans Day with the schools here. It’s a great relationship that we have.”
Mount Union Historical Cemetery volunteers and board members contributed a great deal to the day’s activities as well, including the effort to get the grounds mowed and ready — which proved to be a challenge after the cemetery’s power lawnmowers died.
Warren Evans headed up the effort with Kevin Cornelius, Phil Steinmann, Fran Miller and Mike Gregg all pitching in.
“Over the last week beginning on Monday, knowing the mowers were dead, we hustled and it looks great,” said Janet Cornelius, who volunteers at the cemetery.
Niemann started things off with a talk, which included thanking several people who have contributed. Local historian Erin Haynes talked about the cemetery’s history, Pastor Jeremy Lucke of Peace Lutheran Church provided a prayer and Philomath High senior Derek Thompson played “Taps” during a moving flag ceremony that involved ROTC students.
“I think it’s important to the whole community,” Cornelius said about the event. “This is the oldest cemetery around for Philomath and I think the honoring of our veterans from the Civil War all the way up through the most recent wars is a really important thing — not just for the cemetery, but for the entire community.”
