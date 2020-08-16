Memories on College Street: House comes down to make way for veterans memorial park

Sitting in a folding chair on the lawn of the family home on Thursday morning, Shane Fritz listened while Mayor Eric Niemann shared moving details about her brother’s life in Philomath and death in Vietnam.
Memories flittered through her mind. There was her brother’s ’57 T-bird that she backed up and parked on the lawn so she could wash it for him — an experience that represented her first driving lesson. Then there was her grandmother’s rows and rows of flowers and a vegetable garden — as the years went by, fewer vegetables and more flowers went into the ground.
Just a few examples from a life long ago in Philomath.
Following the ceremony, the heavy equipment fired up and carefully began to tear down the home at 1545 College St., to make way for the eventual construction of Paul Jeffrey Cochran Veterans Memorial Park. Their mother, Beverly Durham, died in August 2018 and gifted the property to the city for the purpose of creating a park in her son’s honor.
“It’s memories that this activates, but time lives on,” said Fritz, who today lives in Stayton. “Instead of it just being a house that was rented out and was slowly deteriorating, it is going to serve a much better purpose of being a place where people can gather.”
The groundbreaking ceremony represented an important step to move closer to establishing the veterans memorial park.
“I think for Mrs. Durham, she saw this as a great way to bring a community together when the rest of the nation is getting ripped apart,” Niemann said afterward. “And that’s pretty special.”
Cochran, who was Jeff to friends and family, earned his Philomath High diploma in 1966 and a year later, enlisted in the U.S. Army. About five months after he was deployed in Vietnam, Cochran was killed in action on May 1, 1968, while trying to save his fellow soldiers from an enemy ambush. He was only 20 years old.
“I love this idea of the park for remembering him,” Fritz said about her older brother. “He was kind of my hero when I was growing up.”
Niemann organized the groundbreaking ceremony with an agenda that included opening and closing prayers by Pastor Jeremy Lucke of Peace Lutheran Church; the singing of the national anthem by Hannah Beck; a presentation of Vietnam veteran certificates by American Legion Post 100 Commander Elwin Callahan; a playing of “Echo Taps” with Molly Robertson and Mark Rasmussen; and the singing of the John Denver classic, “Leaving On a Jet Plane,” with Double Play.
“For me, this has been an emotional journey,” Niemann said. “Since I’ve been involved in this story, the gift from the family, learning about Paul Cochran, meeting his family and trying to help fulfill mom’s wishes, it’s meant a lot.”
Niemann’s comments filled the morning air with heavy emotion at times. In one segment, he read the personal notification letter that soldiers carried to the College Street home’s front door to deliver the news that Cochran had been killed. He also read excerpts from Cochran’s final few letters sent home to his grandmother and mother, including the final one dated nine days before his death when he wrote, “When I get back, everyone better be ready to run the ‘Airborne mile.’ Bye for now! Love, Jeff.”
Cochran served with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, "Screaming Eagles" and the "Airborne" mile was a reference to a physical fitness standard.
David “Doc” Styles, who graduated with Cochran at Philomath with the Class of 1966 and was killed in Vietnam on March 29, 1969, was also recognized at the ceremony. Styles’s sister, Peggy Neville, was in attendance.
She expressed deep gratitude toward Niemann for his work to fill in some blanks for a clearer view on her brother’s military service. Through the mayor’s actions, Neville was connected with people who knew her brother and served with him in Vietnam, including the company commander.
“It’s been 51 years not knowing what’s happened to my brother all this time and he’s put me in touch with people,” said Neville, who wore selected medals that had been awarded to her brother and stood near a table filled with other memorabilia. “My mom and dad are both gone and they died always wondering. The Army says one thing but you still never really feel like you know until you can talk to somebody.
“It’s hard on one hand and exciting on the other that he’s being acknowledged after all this time for all that he did,” she added.
Neville said she was numb when Niemann first called and explained what he had found through his research and connections with other soldiers from her brother’s past.
“It’s like all of a sudden, everything’s moving fast because I can talk to these people and I got his trunk out and going through all of this stuff,” she said while saying how much it meant to incorporate her brother into the ceremony. “We were tight — we were brother and sister.”
Styles was drafted into the Army in 1968 and he became a combat medic in the Americal Division. He died a little more than five months into his tour in Vietnam during an enemy ambush.
As for the demolition, Mid Valley Gravel supervisor Kenny Pellett took down the house using a 35,000-pound Case excavator.
“The house can unfold, so you have to strategically take it apart but leave it stable,” Pellett said. “A lot of times ... the houses are close together so if a wall fell off and hit the neighbor — not a good day. So you just figure out where to start and strategically take it apart so it stays standing until you want it to fall down.”
Pellett said the Cochran house was a pretty standard demolition. The job was finished in a day with Republic Services contributing to the project by providing bulk waste containers and hauling away debris.
Pellett estimated that his company’s portion of the job would’ve cost around $3,500 with Mid Valley Gravel providing about $2,700 of that through an in-kind donation. Republic Services contribution toward the project included a $3,000 Neighborhood Improvement Grant.
As the house’s walls started to come down, Pellett paused his work while a few others pulled down some old newspapers that had apparently been used as insulation. They dated back to 1946, just a year before Cochran was born.
A short time later, Pellett again stopped the demolition so the home’s front door could be removed. Fritz said she planned to take it home to be made into a table.
Pellett and his son, Tyler Pellett, make up the group Double Play, which during the ceremony sang “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” a song that stuck in Niemann’s mind through various coincidences.
“That’s significant because Paul Cochran and David Styles — they left on a jet plane and they never came back again,” said Niemann, a reference to the lyrics. Coincidentally, while Double Play was singing, a jet passed directly overhead.
The timeline for the veterans memorial park to be constructed is a bit uncertain. Niemann said the city had applied for a grant through Oregon Parks and Recreation but the state awarded no money this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Contractors have expressed a willingness to provide in-kind help in the future when the park's construction does materialize. The Oregon State Army ROTC also said they would contribute 100 cadets over four different weekends to help in any way needed for the project, Niemann said, adding that he believes the Army National Guard might also become involved if the need arises.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!