Middle schoolers to perform 'Frozen' in 4 shows this week

Philomath Middle School students will perform “Frozen Jr.” Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.

Shows are scheduled each of those three evenings at 7 p.m. In addition, there will be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Tickets, which are available only at the door, are $7 each. The doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time.

Play organizers said more than 100 middle school students are involved in the production, which includes singing, dancing and costumes. “Frozen” will be performed by two casts. The A cast will perform March 5-6 and the B cast will perform both March 7 shows.

