Monday’s Public Meetings (April 13, 2020)

The meeting convenes at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) for information or click here for a link to the video feed. Or, call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.”