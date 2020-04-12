Monday’s Public Meetings (April 13, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, April 13:
CITY
The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing. The agenda includes:
• Arbor Day proclamation for April 27.
• Staff recognition of Garry Black, Lige Weedman and Dennis Lewis.
• Timber Estates sewer line.
• Oregon Liquor Control Commission permits and waiving renewal fees.
• Union contracts and salary schedules.
• Landmark Drive Local Improvement District.
• Facility-use agreement with the Philomath School District for tennis courts.
The meeting convenes at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) for information or click here for a link to the video feed. Or, call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.”
— Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!