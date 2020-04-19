Monday’s Public Meetings (April 20, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, April 20:

SCHOOLS

Philomath School Board members plan to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing.

The school district office’s conference room will not be open to the public for physical attendance. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook (click here for a link to the page).

The agenda includes updates on:

• Status of Philomath High’s graduation, distance learning and summer school.

• Report on alternative school proposal.

• An update on a district boundary issue involved the Corvallis School District and three counties.

• A facilities update with discussions on cooperative strategies, the swimming pool and general facility usage.

• The director of finance and superintendent of schools will give their reports.

• Approval of a consent agenda, which includes minutes of past meetings and a list of bills.