Monday’s Public Meetings (April 6, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, April 6:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to hold a virtual meeting with the district attorney and sheriff at noon Monday to discuss current projects and nongovernmental issues.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page and can also be accessed through the GoToMeeting app (global.gotomeeting.com/join/617662165) or by dialing 872-240-3311 (access code 617662165).

