You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 10, 2020)

Monday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 10, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Feb. 10:

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School Board will be meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the school district office for a special executive session. The directors have called the meeting to discuss labor negotiations. Executive sessions are closed to the public.

As for the regular monthly meeting, the school board pushed in back to Monday, Feb. 24. The board usually meets on the third Monday but for the second straight month, a holiday will delay it until the fourth Monday (Presidents Day falls on Feb. 17).

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News