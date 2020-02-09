Monday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 10, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Feb. 10:
The Philomath School Board will be meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the school district office for a special executive session. The directors have called the meeting to discuss labor negotiations. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
As for the regular monthly meeting, the school board pushed in back to Monday, Feb. 24. The board usually meets on the third Monday but for the second straight month, a holiday will delay it until the fourth Monday (Presidents Day falls on Feb. 17).
— Philomath Express
