Monday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 24, 2020)

• Overview of existing city policies in the areas of economic development and housing.

• Outcomes of the project and next steps.

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School Board plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Philomath School District Office (1620 Applegate St.).

The board’s agenda includes:

• Annual report on Kings Valley Charter School.

• A discussion on students and digital technology, including the availability of internet access to students at home.

• A plan for course scheduling.

• Decision on updates to the district’s policy on community relations.

• School district staff reports from the director of finance and the superintendent.

• Various other reports from student government, committees and associations.

• Vote on a consent agenda that includes personnel issues, extra-duty assignments, out-of-state trips and other miscellaneous issues.