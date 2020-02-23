Monday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 24, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Feb. 24:
CITY
The Philomath City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall for an hour, adjourn and then reconvene at 7 p.m. in a joint meeting with the Planning Commission and the newly-established Comprehensive Plan Technical Advisory Committee.
On the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting:
• Approval of the 2020 Strategic Plan.
• Appointment of the budget officer for fiscal year 2020-21.
• Discussion of urban growth management agreement.
• Discussion of reimbursement district request from The Boulevard Apartments.
• Second reading and vote on an ordinance to amend zoning sections in Philomath Municipal Code.
• Routine reports from councilors and city staff.
The joint meeting’s agenda includes:
• Overview of the Comprehensive Plan update process, including project purpose, scope and schedule, roles of the Planning Commission and advisory committee and involvement of the City Council and the general public.
• Overview of existing city policies in the areas of economic development and housing.
• Outcomes of the project and next steps.
SCHOOLS
The Philomath School Board plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Philomath School District Office (1620 Applegate St.).
The board’s agenda includes:
• Annual report on Kings Valley Charter School.
• A discussion on students and digital technology, including the availability of internet access to students at home.
• A plan for course scheduling.
• Decision on updates to the district’s policy on community relations.
• School district staff reports from the director of finance and the superintendent.
• Various other reports from student government, committees and associations.
• Vote on a consent agenda that includes personnel issues, extra-duty assignments, out-of-state trips and other miscellaneous issues.
The school board is also scheduled to convene in executive session at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting for the purpose of discussing labor negotiations. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
