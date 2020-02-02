You are the owner of this article.
Monday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 3, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Feb. 3:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at noon Monday at its office at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis, with the sheriff and district attorney.

The agenda shows discussion of current projects and nongovernmental issues.

— Philomath Express

