Monday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 27, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Jan. 27:

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School District’s governing board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for its regular monthly meeting.

The school board agenda includes:

• An auditor’s report.

• Math curriculum update.

• Linn Benton Lincoln local service plan approval.

• A review of District 22 standards for public elementary and secondary schools.

•.A discussion on details of this year’s budget calendar.

• A consent agenda that includes three staff resignations and a co-op agreement with Kings Valley Charter School for baseball.

• Other routine reports from student government, the education advisory committee, associations, administration and board members.

Meetings are held in the school district office at 1620 Applegate St. (located in front of Philomath Elementary; enter through the office’s back door).