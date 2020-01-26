Monday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 27, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Jan. 27:
SCHOOLS
The Philomath School District’s governing board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for its regular monthly meeting.
The school board agenda includes:
• An auditor’s report.
• Math curriculum update.
• Linn Benton Lincoln local service plan approval.
• A review of District 22 standards for public elementary and secondary schools.
•.A discussion on details of this year’s budget calendar.
• A consent agenda that includes three staff resignations and a co-op agreement with Kings Valley Charter School for baseball.
• Other routine reports from student government, the education advisory committee, associations, administration and board members.
Meetings are held in the school district office at 1620 Applegate St. (located in front of Philomath Elementary; enter through the office’s back door).
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in executive session under the ORS statute that allows the discussion of labor negotiations. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
CITY
The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall for a work session.
Councilors will work on completing its review of the 2019 Strategic Plan. The group will also review an Urban Growth Management Agreement with Benton County.
— Philomath Express