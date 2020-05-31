Monday’s Public Meetings (June 1, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, June 1:
CITY
The city’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing. The comp plan serves as the city’s primary land-use document and includes a series of goals and policies that guide growth and development over a 20-year period.
The meeting’s agenda includes:
• Review of preliminary commercial and industrial buildable land inventory results.
• Review of economic trends data and employment growth forecasts.
• Discussion of economic development and the community’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).
• Discussion of preliminary target industries and required site types.
• Discussion of the next steps to take.
City officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed. The Zoom meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.” Or, call in to 312-626-6799 to listen (same meeting ID, numeric password is 492443).
— Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!