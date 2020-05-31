Monday’s Public Meetings (June 1, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, June 1:

CITY

The city’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing. The comp plan serves as the city’s primary land-use document and includes a series of goals and policies that guide growth and development over a 20-year period.

The meeting’s agenda includes:

• Review of preliminary commercial and industrial buildable land inventory results.

• Review of economic trends data and employment growth forecasts.

• Discussion of economic development and the community’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).

• Discussion of preliminary target industries and required site types.

• Discussion of the next steps to take.