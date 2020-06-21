Monday’s Public Meetings (June 22, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, June 22:

The Philomath City Council plans to meet for a second time this month with videoconferencing at 7 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will be provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in. Information on accessing the meeting via the Zoom application will be available on the city’s website. Audio recordings of City Council meetings are typically posted online the following day.

The meeting’s agenda includes a public hearing on a proposed city charter change involving a recommendation to transition to staggered four-year terms for councilors. All six councilors plus the mayor are currently elected on the same ballot every two years. City charter changes require approval from voters.

The council will also discuss and consider adoption of a cybersecurity policy and approve and allocate the fiscal year 2020-21 city budget and elect to receive state revenue sharing. Councilor and staff reports are also on the agenda.