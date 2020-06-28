Monday’s Public Meetings (June 29, 2020)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, June 29:

CITY

The Philomath Planning Commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing. The agenda includes discussion of the proposal to modify municipal code to restrict future development of RV parks in Philomath, follow-up on an inquiry involving transportation problems and the establishment of a downtown design manual.

City meetings are provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in. Information on accessing the meeting via the Zoom application is available on the city’s website (ci.philomath.or.us). Audio recordings of most city meetings are typically posted online the following day.

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School Board plans to meet for a special session at 7 p.m. Monday to review its job posting for the school superintendent position and to review a tentative work calendar on the process.

The board then plans to adjourn into executive session to discuss employment of an individual and labor negotiations.

— Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0