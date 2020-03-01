Monday’s Public Meetings (March 2, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, March 2:
COUNTY
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon Monday at 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
The commissioners will discuss current projects and nongovernmental issues with the sheriff and district attorney offices.
— Philomath Express
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today