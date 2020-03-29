Monday’s Public Meetings (March 30, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, March 30:

SCHOOLS

Philomath School Board members plan to meet at 7 p.m. Monday utilizing online technology.

The school district office’s conference room will not be open to the public for physical attendance but as of late last week, the board planned to stream the meeting on its Facebook page. Instructions for accessing the meeting online will also be posted on the school district’s website (www.philomathsd.net).

The meeting was postponed from March 16.

The agenda was to include a technology annual report, an alternative school proposal, a decision on the district’s Student Investment Account submission and staff reports among other routine business.

The school board also plans to hold an executive session meeting at 6 p.m., which are closed to the public and will not be streamed online. The board is meeting in the closed session for the purpose of labor negotiations.

— Philomath Express

