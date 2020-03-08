Monday’s Public Meetings (March 9, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, March 9:

CITY

The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The meeting agenda includes review of three issues related to the 2020-21 fiscal year — General Fund fee, Capital Improvement Plan and utility rates.

The council will also take a look at possibly declaring a seat vacant based on the attendance record of a member.

Various other routine business will be included, such as visitor comments, council reports and staff reports.

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a work session at the school district office on Applegate Street.

Topics to be discussed include the district’s Student Investment Account submission review, Philomath Middle School math adoption, Chapel Drive sewer easement and licensed teacher renewals.

— Philomath Express

