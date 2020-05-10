Monday’s Public Meetings (May 11, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, May 11:
CITY
The Philomath City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday via videoconferencing for its regular monthly meeting.
The agenda includes a public hearing on proposed uses of state revenue-sharing funds; City Council terms presentation and discussion; a resolution on appropriation transfers; social service agency COVID-19 assistance requests; financial contribution to Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce; liquor license renewal recommendations; Public Works parking lot construction award; and an ordinance amending municipal code regarding election process for candidates to be able to file by declaration.
The meetings convene at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.”
