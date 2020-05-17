Monday’s Public Meetings (May 18, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, May 18:

SCHOOLS

Philomath School Board members plan to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing for its regular monthly meeting.

The school district office’s conference room will not be open to the public for physical attendance. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook (click here for a link to the page).

The agenda includes updates on distance learning, graduation and summer school along with reports from the superintendent and the finance director. The consent agenda, which will be up for a vote, includes a handful of personnel moves including a resignation, two leave of absence requests and the addition of an assistant football coach, plus an early graduation request from a junior.

The school board also plans to meet in an executive session meeting at 6 p.m., which are closed to the public and will not be streamed online. The closed meeting will be used for a discussion on labor negotiations.

— Philomath Express

