Morning Briefing: Feb. 28, 2020

State records: Sage Kramer broke the all-time state record for most points in a half when she hit for 30 in the first half of a Jan. 31 win over Woodburn. She also tied the state record for most points in a quarter. Plus, Emma Pankalla is also in the state record books for most assists in a game. Read the Warriors Today blog, which went online this morning.

Public meetings: The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. today. Topics include the General Fund fee, a transient lodging tax and the city manager evaluation format. Here’s a link for more info, including the meeting’s agenda.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wrestling: The Philomath High wrestling team will compete in the early rounds at the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until around 3:30 p.m. The girls tournament begins at 4 p.m. Here’s a link to a Warriors Today blog about state wrestling.