Morning Briefing: Friday, April 10, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68, low of 41, 10% chance of rain, winds out of the west at 10 mph and 67% humidity.
Clanking on the Keyboard: When I hear about a cemetery that’s been intruded upon in some way, well, it’s very sad and just makes me shake my head. Sometime overnight on March 26-27, someone broke into storage sheds at Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath. Click here to read the editor’s weekly column.
Guest column: City Manager Chris Workman writes about the coronavirus pandemic and although it’s easy to get lost in the negative, he believes there is a silver lining if we are willing to lift our eyes and see it. Click here to read his guest column.
Feeding the fearless: Oregon State University men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle and his family loaded the back of their pickup with food from Eats & Treats Cafe and Ixtapa Family Mexican Restaurant in Philomath as part of the Feed the Fearless operation. Click here to read the story.
Coach’s message: PHS track and field coach Joe Fulton sent out a letter to his team Thursday: “Stay healthy and stay positive. Know that your coaches love you and miss you. We will get through this and we will be stronger than ever because we are Warriors.” To read Friday’s Warriors Today sports blog, go online to PhilomathExpress.com.
Spring sports: It’s officially canceled. No Philomath High baseball, softball, track and field, tennis ... and the two-time defending champion band will have to wait another year before trying for a three-peat. Click here to read Thursday’s Warriors Today sports blog.
Summer sports: The coronavirus pandemic is beginning to have an impact on summer sports. Although there have been no announcements involving Gerding Builders American Legion baseball over in Corvallis — a program often features a few Philomath players each summer — the season could be in doubt. Click here to read Wednesday’s Warriors Today sports blog.
BLM timber sales: The Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington sold 48.8 million board feet of timber at auctions last month. The timber, located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands across western Oregon, sold for nearly $13.8 million. A philomath operation was among the buyers. Click here to read the story.
Public Safety: Read the latest police log and fire calls for the period of March 27-April 3. Click here to find the Public Safety report.
Ancestors and the flu: Much of what we’re experiencing, our ancestors experienced, too — being quarantined, wearing masks, controlling public gatherings, closing schools and churches, and scammers preying on people’s fears. Sue Van Laere shares a story of her ancestors and the influenza pandemic of a century ago. Click here to read her guest viewpoint.
In case you missed it: Philomath police lending a hand. ... Local church to host drive-in Easter service. ... Free meals program continues. ... Republic tweaks services. ... From the Past. ... Gas prices dropping.
