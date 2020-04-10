Morning Briefing: Friday, April 10, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68, low of 41, 10% chance of rain, winds out of the west at 10 mph and 67% humidity.

Clanking on the Keyboard: When I hear about a cemetery that’s been intruded upon in some way, well, it’s very sad and just makes me shake my head. Sometime overnight on March 26-27, someone broke into storage sheds at Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath. Click here to read the editor’s weekly column.

Guest column: City Manager Chris Workman writes about the coronavirus pandemic and although it’s easy to get lost in the negative, he believes there is a silver lining if we are willing to lift our eyes and see it. Click here to read his guest column.