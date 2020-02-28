Morning Briefing: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: PM rain, high of 54, low of 37, 80% chance of rain, wind SW at 10 mph, 77% humidity.
Frozen Jr.: The middle school play’s annual tea party that serves as a fundraiser and promotes the students’ upcoming play, “Frozen Jr.,” occurred yesterday afternoon. Here’s a blog on the event and here’s a photo gallery.
City council: A story went online yesterday on the Philomath City Council’s meeting that occurred earlier this week. Councilors approved a Strategic Plan and the effort to update the city’s Comp Plan launched. Read the story here.
Grants to benefit youngsters: Philomath teachers Anna Park (second grade) and K’lynn Coleman (Title I reading) received grants that will benefit students. Here’s a link to the story.
State records: Sage Kramer broke the all-time state record for most points in a half when she hit for 30 in the first half of a Jan. 31 win over Woodburn. She also tied the state record for most points in a quarter. Plus, Emma Pankalla is also in the state record books for most assists in a game. Read the Warriors Today blog, which went online this morning.
Public meetings: The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. today. Topics include the General Fund fee, a transient lodging tax and the city manager evaluation format. Here’s a link for more info, including the meeting’s agenda.
Wrestling: The Philomath High wrestling team will compete in the early rounds at the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until around 3:30 p.m. The girls tournament begins at 4 p.m. Here’s a link to a Warriors Today blog about state wrestling.
Brad’s Blog: It was a crazy finish to Tuesday’s JV boys basketball game. Read about it in the editor’s blog, which went online a couple of days ago. In addition, don’t forget about Thursday’s blog on the “Frozen Jr.” tea party.
Fair entertainment: The Benton County Fair & Rodeo released its main stage line-up of entertaining for this summer’s event: July 29—Fat Bottomed Girls: Showcasing the hits of Queen and the Queens of Rock, 7 p.m.; Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss, 8:30 p.m.; July 30—Jessica Lynne, 7 p.m.; Canaan Smith, 8:30 p.m.; July 31—Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan, 7 p.m.; Colt Ford, 8:30 p.m.; Aug. 1—Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute, 7 p.m.; Remember When Rock was Young: The Elton John Tribute featuring Craig A. Meyer, 8:30 p.m.
Robotics: The Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division (PHRED) will compete in a FIRST Regional Competition today at the Clackamas Academy of Industrial Sciences in Oregon City.
Career Day: Philomath Middle School students will participate in Career Day today on campus.
Marys River Grange: Fourth Friday Fun begins tonight at 7 p.m. at Marys River Grange.
In case you missed it: The school district has launched a discussion on students and the “digital divide”; the manslaughter trial of a Philomath woman has been pushed back to this fall; Editor Brad Fuqua writes about an interesting method to opening a public meeting; and an 1870 write-up on temperance in Philomath can be found in From the Past.
Save the date: March 6—Deadline to register for PYAC T-ball, softball and baseball. March 7—38th annual Summit Talent Show, 7 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation.
— Philomath Express