Morning Briefing: Friday, June 19, 2020

In the photo: That’s PHS senior Toby Stueve in the back of his dad’s pickup passing time in the PHS parking lot while in line for Thursday’s parade to honor 2020 graduates. Classmate Hunter Hendrix was sitting in a boat connected to the truck dangling a sign just out of his reach. A photo gallery of the parade will be going online later today.
Weather: Today’s forecast shows a mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 83 and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Tonight, cloudy skies and a low of 56. Tomorrow’s graduation forecast now shows only a 20% chance of rain with cloudy skies and a high of 72.
LBCC graduation: Twenty-six students from Philomath and Blodgett received Linn-Benton Community College degrees or certificates with online recognition this year instead of a formal commencement ceremony. Click here to read the story.
Virus update: The state announced 148 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday although the mid-valley continued to be largely unaffected by the surge in numbers as one new case was reported in Linn County and none in Benton. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: PHS is looking for a swim coach with Akari Seiner’s departure but also a pool director with Ludwig Avendano moving on to a full-time position in Portland. Click here to read this installment of Warriors Today.
In case you missed it: A special graduate — Joel Carrera. ... Class of 2020 graduation preview. ... City’s SB 1573 challenge. ... City council meetings moving forward. ... Burn to learn in Philomath. ... Attempted murder case update. ... All-decade boys basketball. ... Fire & Rescue residential calls. ... Highway 20 crash injures 8. ... Warriors Today sports blog on Shrine Game. ... From the Past. ... Fall classes. ... Tax program. ... Weather/River report. ... Public Safety.
