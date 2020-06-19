Morning Briefing: Friday, June 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

In the photo: That’s PHS senior Toby Stueve in the back of his dad’s pickup passing time in the PHS parking lot while in line for Thursday’s parade to honor 2020 graduates. Classmate Hunter Hendrix was sitting in a boat connected to the truck dangling a sign just out of his reach. A photo gallery of the parade will be going online later today.

Weather: Today’s forecast shows a mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 83 and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Tonight, cloudy skies and a low of 56. Tomorrow’s graduation forecast now shows only a 20% chance of rain with cloudy skies and a high of 72.

LBCC graduation: Twenty-six students from Philomath and Blodgett received Linn-Benton Community College degrees or certificates with online recognition this year instead of a formal commencement ceremony. Click here to read the story.