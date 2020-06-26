Morning Briefing: Friday, June 26, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast shows sunny with a high of 86 and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a low of 57. Looking ahead to Saturday, morning clouds and afternoon sun with a high of 72.
Racial justice: Two Philomath residents challenged the City Council to take steps locally toward social change while advocacy for racial justice echoes throughout the country. The city formed a working group to discuss those issues. Click here to read the story.
Property acquisition: After years of negotiating and getting answers to environmental concerns, the city of Philomath is finalizing the purchase of the Nusbaum property on the corner of Main and South 14th. The city manager believes it will be a great addition to plans for the streetscape improvements. Click here to read the story.
Clanking on the Keyboard: Opportunities to relax with friends and family on a pleasant evening while celebrating a common cause have been few and far between in recent months. But last week in Philomath, residents lined the streets to cheer for graduating seniors that participated in a parade. Click here to read the story. Click here to view a photo gallery.
Wearing masks: Benton County passed a resolution strongly recommending face coverings by residents both indoors and outdoors. The resolution must now be considered by the county’s four cities, and that of course includes Philomath. Click here to read the story and to read the official resolution.
Brad’s Blog: Rodeo grounds starting to see increased usage with things like outdoor church, an event for PHS seniors and coming up, construction of athletic fields for the Philomath Youth Activities Club. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Warriors Today: The OSAA continues to work with school districts on what fall sports may end up looking like for students, coaches and fans. Part of a recent discussion advised coaches to make sure athletes don’t just jump in head first and to gradually get them back into shape. Click here to read the sports blog.
Self-Preservation: Taraleen Elliott, a regular contributor with her food preservation column, writes about the arrival of strawberry season and offers a recipe for no-sugar jam, in addition to providing some historical background on the evolution of strawberries. Click here to read Taraleen’s column.
Church column: The newspaper’s series of church columns continues this month with Pastor Jim Hall of Living Faith Community Church. Pastor Hall poses a question to all us — “How are you doing?” Click here to read his column.
And also: Public Safety with various police items and a list of fire calls. ... Philomath weather and the Marys River levels.
In case you missed it: Farmers’ market in Philomath to launch Sunday afternoon. ... Warriors Today sports blog on status of high school’s indoor facilities. ... All-decade team for boys and girls tennis.
