Morning Briefing: Friday, June 26, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast shows sunny with a high of 86 and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a low of 57. Looking ahead to Saturday, morning clouds and afternoon sun with a high of 72.

Racial justice: Two Philomath residents challenged the City Council to take steps locally toward social change while advocacy for racial justice echoes throughout the country. The city formed a working group to discuss those issues. Click here to read the story.

Property acquisition: After years of negotiating and getting answers to environmental concerns, the city of Philomath is finalizing the purchase of the Nusbaum property on the corner of Main and South 14th. The city manager believes it will be a great addition to plans for the streetscape improvements. Click here to read the story.