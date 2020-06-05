Morning Briefing: Friday, June 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The Philomath forecast shows a high today of 65 with cloudy skies and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph, and tonight’s low at 47 with partly cloudy skies with periods of showers late.

Brad’s Blog: In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, budget cuts could force school districts around the country to consider going to a four-day school week as a cost-saving measure. Oregon State University recently published a study to understand the four-day week and how it affects student learning. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.

Warrior's Today: The Oregonian/OregonLive recently published a series of track and field stories on the “would-be stars of 2020” to coincide with when the state meet would’ve taken place. Three Philomath athletes were included. Click here to read Warriors Today.