Morning Briefing: Friday, June 5, 2020

Weather: The Philomath forecast shows a high today of 65 with cloudy skies and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph, and tonight’s low at 47 with partly cloudy skies with periods of showers late.
Brad’s Blog: In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, budget cuts could force school districts around the country to consider going to a four-day school week as a cost-saving measure. Oregon State University recently published a study to understand the four-day week and how it affects student learning. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Warrior's Today: The Oregonian/OregonLive recently published a series of track and field stories on the “would-be stars of 2020” to coincide with when the state meet would’ve taken place. Three Philomath athletes were included. Click here to read Warriors Today.
Phase 2 reopening: Beginning Friday, people in Benton County and 30 other counties will be eligible to return to work in offices, have larger parties, enlarge religious congregations, and stay at bars and restaurants until midnight, Gov. Kate Brown said. Click here to read the story.
Coast to Valley bus: The Coast to Valley Express, a service provided in partnership between Benton County and Lincoln County Transportation, will resume service on June 8. Click here to read the story.
Dean’s list: Philomath High graduate Tegan Weaver earned a spot on Belmont University’s spring dean’s list. Weaver graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2017. Click here to read the story.
