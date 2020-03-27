Morning Briefing: Friday, March 27, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Showers are in the forecast for today to begin another long stretch of rain. The chance of precip today is 60% with a daytime high of 51, nighttime low of 42, winds out of the south at 9 mph and humidity at 83%.
Coronavirus update: Linn County reported a new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 26 with one death, while Benton County held steady at six cases and no deaths. Click here for the story.
Benton County Recovers: A new website, dedicated to coordinating donations and volunteers for the COVID-19 pandemic response, has been launched by the Benton County Emergency Operations Center. Click here to read the story.
State tax filing: The Oregon Department of Revenue, under the direction of Gov. Kate Brown, announced an extension for Oregon tax filing and payment deadlines for personal income taxes and other taxes. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: The Oregon School Activities Association this week announced its most recent teams of the month, a recognition program sponsored by Les Schwab Tires. Philomath High teams have won the 4A award twice this season — girls basketball in February and boys cross-country in November. To read today’s sports blog on that topic, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
PYAC update: The Philomath Youth Activities Club posted an update Thursday: “At this time, all of our after-school programs have been canceled for the duration of the school closure. Baseball and softball have not been canceled, merely postponed. We'll see what the next few weeks bring for our nation, state, and community — but as of now we are holding out hope that we will be able to have a season!”
In case you missed it: Committee moves forward city employee labor deal. ... Police department’s quality of services under the microscope. ... Jeremy Lucke of Peace Lutheran pens this month’s church column. ... Thursday’s Warriors Today on what the girls basketball team brings back in 2020-21.
What’s with the photos?: You may have noticed random photos attached to the PE’s Morning Briefing (for example, today’s image of Fort Hoskins). Well, I thought instead of a boring Philomath Express logo, I’d dig into my archives and publish some scenic pics from the past. I’ll also include some photos from time to time that are more recent from around town. Stay safe. ... Brad Fuqua
