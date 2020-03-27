Morning Briefing: Friday, March 27, 2020

Warriors Today: The Oregon School Activities Association this week announced its most recent teams of the month, a recognition program sponsored by Les Schwab Tires. Philomath High teams have won the 4A award twice this season — girls basketball in February and boys cross-country in November. To read today’s sports blog on that topic, go to PhilomathExpress.com.

PYAC update: The Philomath Youth Activities Club posted an update Thursday: “At this time, all of our after-school programs have been canceled for the duration of the school closure. Baseball and softball have not been canceled, merely postponed. We'll see what the next few weeks bring for our nation, state, and community — but as of now we are holding out hope that we will be able to have a season!”