Morning Briefing: Friday, March 6, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Well, it looks like it’s time for some rain. Today’s forecast shows a 70% chance of showers with a high of 46 and a low of 35. The wind is predicted to be out of the west southwest at 4 mph and the humidity at 87%.
Trimesters vs. semesters: Philomath High School’s transition from trimesters to a two-semester schedule will not happen this coming academic year. School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau confirmed Tuesday that the window of opportunity to implement the change in time for the 2020-21 school year has closed. Click here for a link to the story.
Warriors Today: The OSAA sent out a memo to schools this week about coronavirus. Check for this morning's Warriors Today at PhilomathExpress.com.
Brad’s Blog: Starker Forests plans timber harvest work in the Alder Creek Tree Farm area, which will impact the Word To Your Mother and As You Wish trails. Click here for a link to the blog.
At the library: Adults Crafts & Coffee runs from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This is a program for ages 16 and up and features art, coloring, conversation, music and treats. Supplies are available or bring your own.
LBCC president: Linn-Benton Community College announced this week that Lisa Avery has been selected to serve as its next president. Avery will be the seventh president in LBCC’s 54-year history. Click here for a story.
No school today: The Philomath School District does not have classes today for a conference, grading and assessment day. Kings Valley Charter School does have classes but releases early at 1:30 p.m.
Frozen Jr.: The Philomath Middle School play will perform for the second time this week with a 7 p.m. show in the high school auditorium. Admission is $7.
Traveling zoo: Out West Farm & Ranch in Philomath will have special guests for an anniversary sale on March 14, the business announced on its Facebook page. Newport Discovery Zoo will be at the store from 1-3 p.m.
Museum update: The Benton County Historical Society’s members will be invited to tour the Corvallis Museum one day before the general public. The new museum will open its doors to the public on Sunday, April 19 (and the members get to go in April 18). Click here for membership information.
Busy Saturday: Parking should be fun at the high school Saturday afternoon with back-to-back state playoff basketball games (4:30 and 6 p.m.) and matinee and evening performances of Frozen Jr. (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.). By the way, in case you missed it, those planning to attend the basketball games Saturday only have to pay admission once.
Now hiring: Philomath Fire & Rescue is accepting applications to fill one firefighter position and one firefighter lieutenant position. Click here if you want the details.
Pop-up parade: Timber Towne Coffee in Philomath plans to host a “pop-up puppet parade” from 1:45-2:15 p.m. today. According to the coffee shop’s Facebook page, the event will be hosted by “Madame Mustache.”
In case you missed it: Marys River Grange in Philomath brings back the Conversation Project series for a second year. ... City of Philomath continues to study the possibility of establishing a lodging tax on overnight stays. ... Editor Brad Fuqua’s weekly column takes a look at what the school superintendent said about the status of Clemens Community Pool. ... PES/Blodgett Principal Susan Halliday writes about how there is winning in education with acronyms. ... Warrior Nation with The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books.
Save the date: March 13—Artist reception with Earl Newman and “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Posters” (Benton County Museum), 5-7 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.