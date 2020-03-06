Morning Briefing: Friday, March 6, 2020

At the library: Adults Crafts & Coffee runs from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This is a program for ages 16 and up and features art, coloring, conversation, music and treats. Supplies are available or bring your own.

LBCC president: Linn-Benton Community College announced this week that Lisa Avery has been selected to serve as its next president. Avery will be the seventh president in LBCC’s 54-year history. Click here for a story.

No school today: The Philomath School District does not have classes today for a conference, grading and assessment day. Kings Valley Charter School does have classes but releases early at 1:30 p.m.

Frozen Jr.: The Philomath Middle School play will perform for the second time this week with a 7 p.m. show in the high school auditorium. Admission is $7.

Traveling zoo: Out West Farm & Ranch in Philomath will have special guests for an anniversary sale on March 14, the business announced on its Facebook page. Newport Discovery Zoo will be at the store from 1-3 p.m.